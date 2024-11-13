Anna Hall
Track and field athlete Anna Hall turned pro in 2022 when she signed with Adidas. She began her collegiate athletic career at the University of Georgia, but transferred to the University of Florida ahead of the ‘22 season. While at UF, Hall helped lead the track team to the school’s first NCAA women’s outdoor championship title. The two-time World Champion has earned bronze and silver medals in the heptathlon event, in 2022 and ‘23, respectively, and Hall is the second-highest scoring American heptathlon athlete of all time.
The Denver native is no stranger to adversity, as Hall fought back from an ankle injury that kept her from the 2020 Olympic qualifiers and a knee surgery that nearly derailed her journey to the 2024 games in Paris. Ultimately, she made her debut at the Paris Olympics and finished fifth overall in the women’s heptathlon, earning a total of 6,615 points.
In addition to her partnership with Adidas, Hall has worked with major brands including Coca-Cola, Xfinity and Nulo. She makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.