Anna Hall: 2025 The Boca Raton

Hall is a two-time world championship medalist in the heptathlon, and she finished fifth during her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games. The University of Florida alum is the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time, and has overcome serious injuries on her journey to becoming one of the most dynamic athletes in track and field. Hall also uses her platform to advocate for mental health and body confidence.
Located in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast, Boca Raton is known for its pastel skies and its pristine shorelines, as well as its laid-back luxury. The Boca Raton, a historic five-star resort, combines beachfront tranquility with old-school glamour. From its iconic pink tower to its ocean-facing suites, the property radiates pure timelessness.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team crafted a clean yet commanding story in Florida, combining bold primary tones with structural shapes and contemporary tailoring. Every detail highlighted Hall’s raw, formidable presence.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
