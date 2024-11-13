Everything You Need to Know About Anna Hall, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
Track and field athlete Anna Hall is a world championship athlete with silver and bronze medals in the heptathlon event. The 23-year-old Denver native is the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time, behind only Jackie Joyner-Kersee in the seven-event contest.
We’re thrilled to welcome Hall to the fold in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue as an athlete. Today, Hall is in Boca Raton, Fla., posing for next May’s magazine in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens.
"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
You’ll have to wait to see the Olympian’s stunning images from the official magazine feature, but keep an eye on the official SI Swimsuit feed for behind the scenes content today. Meanwhile, learn a little bit more about the incredible athlete below.
Hall’s athletic accomplishments
Though she began running track at the age of 7, Hall turned pro in 2022 when she signed with Adidas. She was 21 years old at the time. Hall started her collegiate track career with the University of Georgia but ended up transferring to the University of Florida ahead of the ’22 season. While at UF, Hall helped lead the track team to the school’s first NCAA women’s outdoor team championship title.
Hall is a two-time World Champion, having earned a bronze medal in the heptathlon event in 2022 and a silver medal in 2023. Though Hall was on track to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, an ankle injury put a quick end to her Olympic debut and required a long period of recovery.
Three years later, Hall made her Olympic debut this summer at the Paris games, where she finished fifth overall in the women’s heptathlon, earning a total of 6,615 points. Her journey to this year’s Olympics was not without hardship, either, as Hall suffered a knee injury in January that required surgery and yet another period of recovery prior to the Olympic trials in June.
More highlights on Hall
Outside of her sport, Hall is passionate about mental health and body confidence and has been outspoken about her perseverance throughout her career amidst her injuries over the last several years. She uses her platform (including Instagram, where she has more than 561,000 followers), to spread her message of body positivity, healthy living and emotional well-being. In addition to her partnership with Adidas, Hall has worked with major brands including Coca-Cola, Xfinity and Nulo.
Hall, who pursued a degree in finance at the University of Florida, comes from an athletic family. Her mother and father both competed at the high school and collegiate levels, respectively, while she grew up playing various sports alongside her sisters, Kara, Julia and Lauryn.