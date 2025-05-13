Anna Hall Proves ’Being Strong Is Powerful’ in Striking SI Swimsuit Debut
When Anna Hall is competing, she looks like a superhero. With powerfully defined legs that effortlessly propel her over the high jump bar, to sculptural shoulders that launch a javelin with ease, the Olympian finds a way to do it all.
To the common eye, it may seem like Hall’s strength emerged naturally. The track and field phenom won two world championships medals—bronze in 2022 and silver in 2023—and competed at the Paris OlympicsGames, all before her 24th birthday.
In an interview with SI Swimsuit from set, the athlete disclosed that, in reality, learning to love the body that has won her championships was easier said than done.
“My body changed a lot from track growing up. I was always just naturally slender, [I] had a hard time putting on muscle and I got really used to being skinny,” Hall shared. “Then I got to college, and I realized that, to be good, I needed to put on a lot of muscle.”
Feeling comfortable in her new shape proved challenging for the collegiate athlete. How can you embrace a look you’ve never seen on yourself? “There was definitely some growing pains in learning to be comfortable, just having a body that looks different,” Hall elaborated. In the process, she credited her support system on and off the field that validated her in both accepting and celebrating her changing figure.
View Anna Hall’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
“I really credit my coaches and my sisters [for] helping me with that,” Hall said. “[They were] constantly telling me, ‘No, your body is powerful,’ and [to] look around at all these other female athletes that I had as such great examples.”
With that piece of advice, Hall found solace. “I was like, well, I think so highly of these people and, yeah, they are strong, yes, they do have big quads, yes, they have arm muscles. I shouldn’t be ashamed of that,” the athlete declared.
Just three months after her Olympic debut in Paris, the Colorado native flew down to Florida for her debut shoot with SI Swimsuit, joining fellow athletes Nelly Korda, Cameron Brink, Jordan Chiles, Toni Breidinger, Suni Lee, Eileen Gu, Ali Truwit, Caroline Marks and fellow track teammate Gabby Thomas.
Wearing a number of looks that highlight her stunning silhouette, the athlete has one major message she’s hoping her feature presents.
“I hope people take away that being strong is powerful and that I hope that they kind of like see me through them,” Hall stated. “One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me.”