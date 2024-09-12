Anna Kournikova’s Net Worth in 2024: The Athlete-Turned-Model Is Thriving
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Retired professional tennis player Anna Kournikova is known for her success on the court, as the Russian athlete achieved a career high of world No. 1 in doubles in November of 1999, just four years after she turned pro.
The one-time SI Swimsuit model who posed for the 2024 issue in Puerto Rico, retired from her sport 11 years ago, but continues to excel off the court as a model and mom. In addition to her work with the brand, she’s also landed covers on publications like Maxim, Women’s Health, Forbes and Cosmopolitan. The 43-year-old and her partner, Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, are also proud parents to three children.
How did Anna Kournikova get her start?
Kournikova started playing tennis at the age of 5 in her native Russia. She played in her first junior tournament three years later and moved to Florida when she was 10 to train with legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.
At the age of 15, Kournikova turned pro and competed in the WTA’s Moscow Ladies Open. She advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 1996, the same year she competed in the Olympics in Atlanta, and reached the semifinals in Wimbledon the following year.
“It’s really strange, it feels like it happened to me but it didn’t happen to me because it was such a long time ago,” Kournikova told Tennis World of her early success. “I played in every single continent by the time I was 16. It was an interesting way to grow up. When I stopped, most people had just come out of college and I was stopping the only thing I knew.”
By the time she retired in 2003, Kournikova had achieved 16 career doubles titles.
Anna Kournikova 2024 salary
Though data for Kournikova’s yearly salary is not available, she earned a career grand total of $3,584,662 in prize money throughout her eight years of professional play.
Anna Kournikova endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout the years, Kournikova has partnered with brands like Adidas, Omega, K-Swiss and Yonex. The year before her retirement, the athlete was making a reported $10 million annually in endorsement deals and brand partnerships.
Anna Kournikova net worth
Today, Kournikova’s net worth is estimated at $60 million.
Anna Kournikova’s net worth compared to male tennis players
American tennis player Andy Roddick achieved his highest ranking of world No. 1 in 2003, the year Kournikova retired. Today, he has an estimated net worth of $35 to $40 million. Similarly to Kournikova, Andre Agassi reached a ranking of world No. 1 in 1999, though in singles rather than doubles. Today, his net worth is estimated at a staggering $145 million.
Ultimately, it’s clear that major pay discrepancies still exist between men and women with similar experience in similar fields, sports included.