Cameron Brink’s Net Worth in 2024: The WNBA Rookie Is Making Waves on and Off the Court
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Professional basketball player Cameron Brink is a star on and off the court. Following her collegiate career at Stanford, the 22-year-old New Jersey native was the No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she was selected to the Los Angeles Sparks. And though her season was cut short due to an ACL injury, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists throughout the regular season.
In addition to her talent on the court, Brink is making a name for herself as a style icon and prioritizes giving back to young athletes in her spare time. Last week, Brink was announced as one of SI Swimsuit’s newest featured athletes. She was photographed by Ben Horton at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Fla., for the feature, and will make her brand debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Below, we take a closer look at Brink’s salary, net worth, philanthropic efforts and more.
How did Cameron Brink get her start?
Brink comes from an athletic family: her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, and father, Greg Brink, both played basketball at Virginia Tech. Though she was initially resistant to play ball herself, Brink picked up basketball after attending a camp held by her godfather, Dell Curry. She really fell in love with the game in middle school, after attending another basketball camp at Stanford University.
Brink went on to play basketball at Mountainside High School and Southridge High School in Oregon, where she achieved a number of accolades, including being named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. Brink, who also received offers from UConn and Oregon, committed to Stanford University in late 2018.
Cameron Brink college
While at Stanford, Brink racked up numerous accomplishments. During her freshman year, the forward helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA Championship, and by her senior season, she accumulated 1,892 points, 1,223 rebounds and 226 assists. During her senior season, Brink was named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She also earned WBCA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.
During her fourth year at Stanford, Brink declared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she would be leaving NCAA basketball for the WNBA Draft.
“My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing,” she wrote in March. “I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I’ve met and everything I’ve learned in Palo Alto ... I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford.”
Just over a month later, Brink was drafted to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Cameron Brink 2024 salary
Brink signed a four-year $338,056 contract with the Los Angeles Sparks, which, according to Spotrac, breaks down as follows over the years:
Year
Salary
2024 (Rookie season)
$76,535
2025
$78,066
2026
$85,873
2027
$97,582 (team option)
As illustrated above, Brink’s annual earnings will increase through 2027, the final and fourth year in her contract, which is a team option (meaning the Sparks can choose to keep or release Brink at that time).
Cameron Brink endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her collegiate career and into her professional one, Brink has partnered with a number of different brands. Urban Decay, Bumble, New Balance, SKIMS, Keurig, Icy Hot and Optimum Nutrition are just a few of the notable brands the athlete has collaborated with over the years.
Brink’s partnership announcement with New Balance in August of 2023 was a major one, as it marked the first time the footwear brand partnered with a female basketball athlete.
“I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance,” Brink stated in a press release at the time. “Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams.”
Cameron Brink social media
Brink is active on both Instagram and TikTok, where she has 1.3 million and 527,400 followers, respectively. While much of her content centers around the game of basketball, Brink is also establishing herself in the fashion influencer space, as she regularly shares photos of her immaculate pre-game tunnel walk outfits. Snaps alongside her fiancé, Ben Felter, and her pup, Olive, also make regular appearances on her feed.
Cameron Brink charity work
The founder of the NEXT22 Foundation, Brink actively works to encourage young girls to pick up (and stay engaged in) sports. Earlier this fall, she held the foundation’s third annual basketball camp for middle school-aged girls, held at Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oreg.
“I always grew up with really strong female role models, so just being able do this for them is a huge deal for me,” Brink stated of the camp in September. “And, you know, it's just a small thing but hopefully, they can just take some pieces that they learn from this camp and take it on this year and the rest of the years of their young lives.”
Cameron Brink net worth
Currently, Brink’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million, thanks to her NIL sponsorship deals, brand collaborations and her WNBA rookie year salary.
Cameron Brink’s net worth compared to NBA players
French basketball player Alex Sarr was the No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick this summer, where he was selected to the Washington Wizards. While there isn’t much information available about Sarr’s net worth, we can certainly compare his four-year contract with Brink’s.
Sarr signed a four-year contract with the Wizards valued at $51.1 million. During his rookie year alone, he will earn $11.1 million from his NBA salary. Meanwhile, Brink earned a mere $76,535 during her rookie season.
Similarly, Zach Edey was selected to the Memphis Grizzlies as the ninth overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft. He signed a four-year $26,202,577 contract with the team, and will earn a base salary of $5.76 million during his rookie year.
It’s clear that while Brink is at the top of her game, male basketball players in the NBA are earning significantly higher salaries than their female counterparts in the WNBA.