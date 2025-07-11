Fitness Instructor Leticia Martinez’s Favorite Form of Self-Care Is Great for Your Health
Leticia Martinez is a 2025 Swim Search finalist and fitness instructor who helps her app subscribers feel strong and empowered through workout and nutrition guidance. The 27-year-old New Jersey native loves strength training and Pilates, and it comes as no surprise that her favorite form of self-care incorporates some movement, too.
“I’ve been really, really loving walks,” Martinez tells SI Swimsuit of her favorite well-being practice. “I’ve been going for like an hour, hour-and-a-half walk and I feel like it allows you to put on a podcast and sit with your thoughts and be one with yourself, so I’ve been really leaning into that.”
Martinez typically tunes in to The Mel Robbins podcast on her strolls, saying the author and motivational speaker is a “really, really awesome” resource for learning about personal development and self-improvement. Whether you also enjoy a hot girl walk or tend to gravitate toward gentle yoga, Martinez encourages others to try to find a form of movement they find enjoyable in order to benefit both their physical and mental health.
“If you enjoy doing things outside of strength training, if you like walking, if you like biking, [that is] still considered a form of movement,” Martinez says. “And I feel like that really does add up to the big picture. At the end of the day, no movement is bad movement.”
In addition to going for long walks, the fitness model enjoys journaling and says that trying new things is a fun way in which she prioritizes her mental well-being. For example, Martinez recently tried pottery for the first time.
“ That was a really great thing to just sit with myself and my mind and try something new,” she says of getting outside of her comfort zone with a new hobby. “I’ve been doing a lot of things like that lately.”