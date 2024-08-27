Fitness Instructor Megan Roup Shares Hack for Reducing Stress and Anxiety
Megan Roup understands the power of exercise. As a digital fitness instructor and the founder of The Sculpt Society (TSS), she has built a brand around the notion that exercise is the key to living a healthy lifestyle. But her approach is different from other instructors on social media. Rather than prioritizing treadmill cardio (which she has always disliked) and weightlifting, Roup has created her own unique approach to fitness, including dance cardio and low-impact sculpt.
Roup thought critically about the forms of movement that she has always enjoyed (as a former professional dancer, incorporating dance into her cardio routine was a no-brainer) and leaned into those modes. And ever since, she has found that the benefits of fitting exercise into one’s daily routine is even more important than she may have initially realized.
In addition to keeping you physically healthy, research in recent years has shown us that fitness has a variety of mental health benefits. In fact, according to Roup’s most recent Instagram post, “Movement increases blood flow to your brain and decreases stress levels in the body. Working out before an interview or presentation can help make you feel more relaxed and confident!”
Undoubtedly, Roup speaks as much from a science standpoint as she does a personal one. We’ve all felt the positive effects of movement. Now, the fitness instructor is elucidating the root causes of those outcomes. Any sort of movement will give you that little boost you need, but if you’re in search of something quick and effective, we would recommend checking out her quickie TSS classes.