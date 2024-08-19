Swimsuit

Katie Austin Swears This One Exercise Move Will Improve Your Balance and Posture

Grab a resistance band and hit your mat for this core-strengthening move.

California-based digital fitness instructor Katie Austin has been perfecting her craft for years. As a former Division I athlete and the daughter of fitness instructor Denise Austin, launching her own fitness brand was only a matter of course. It was less a question of if she would follow in her mom’s footsteps, as it was a question of when.

In 2018, she did just that, founding her own digital platform where she shares curated workout sets, health food recipes and a wealth of wellness knowledge. Austin’s namesake brand includes a website, where she has uploaded and categorized hundreds of on-demand workout classes, an app and an Instagram, where she shares her best fitness tips and quick and easy at-home routines.

Every Monday, the 30-year-old shares a new fitness move designed to target a specific area of the body. This week, her move is dedicated to the core. “Looking to stabilize your core and improve your posture?” she wrote in an Instagram post. “This banded dynamic move is just what you need! Grab a booty band and let’s fire up your core, lats, glutes, and more.”

The tip accompanied a video, in which the content creator demonstrated the move guaranteed to strengthen your core. She stood balancing on her mat with one leg elevated and held her band overhead. Austin then stepped her elevated foot out into a side lunge position, bending her knee and bringing her band toward her bent leg. She returned to standing, again balancing on one leg.

The best part about the move is its versatility. All you need is a mat and a resistance band to incorporate it into your daily workout regimen. The same is true of all of Austin’s on-demand content, which are designed to be taken any time, anywhere.

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

