SI Swimsuit Presents Sweat and Sculpt Live With Katie Austin
If we know one thing, it’s that California-based fitness instructor Katie Austin can do it all.
In 2018, the former Division I college lacrosse player took a page out of her mom’s book and started her own eponymous digital fitness platform, the Katie Austin App. Before, she had built a solid following on YouTube, where she curated and released workout videos that could be taken on demand. But with the new platform at her disposal, she started building an even bigger community of like-minded women who wanted to prioritize movement in their day-to-day lives.
Now, her platform is home to almost 400 on-demand classes, which range in intensity from low to high, from stretching and Pilates to cardio and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). For $9.99 per month, subscribers get unlimited access to the SI Swimsuit model’s classes, programs, series and healthy recipes.
But Austin isn’t simply a digital fitness instructor, either. While she values the chance to provide her subscribers with flexibility when it comes to their workout regimens (meaning that they can take classes anywhere, any time), she likewise values in-person instruction. The 31-year-old has a very lively personality, and she loves sharing that energy with others in live classes. Plus, in-person classes give her the chance to modify her workouts “based on the vibes” of her audience.
For that reason, SI Swimsuit is thrilled to have the chance to host an Austin-taught fitness class in Dallas on Oct. 24. In partnership with O2 Dallas, the brand will give attendees the chance to attend a 45-minute bodyweight sculpt class taught by the fitness instructor.
SI Swimsuit sweat and sculpt Instagram Live workout with Katie Austin
But if you don’t live in Dallas—or you do, but you aren’t able to attend—don’t sweat it. SI Swimsuit is happy to announce that Austin will be taking over the brand’s Instagram account on Monday to teach a live sculpt class.
What: A 45-minute live sculpt class
When: Monday, Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Where: SI Swimsuit’s Instagram account
Of course, teaching Instagram live workouts isn’t a new phenomenon for the instructor. But this one will give attendees a taste of Austin’s in-person workouts. If you’re attending the in-person class in Dallas and want to get a sense of what the evening workout will entail, tune in Monday morning. And if you’re not attending the Dallas workout class, then this is your shot to experience live instruction from Austin (and maybe prep you for a future in-person experience—as she usually has a handful of live events around the country each year).