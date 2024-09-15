These 5 Fitness Moves Will Tone Your Lower Abs in No Time, According to Kayla Itsines
In the age of digital fitness, working out doesn’t have to be a whole to-do. There was a time when fitness entailed blocking out gym time in your schedule. It was rewarding, but at the cost of flexibility in your day to day.
Now, with online and app-based fitness instruction, fitting movement into your busy schedule has gotten that much easier. Rather than spending hours at the gym, you can squeeze in quick and effective sets into your day, taking classes when and where you want.
The movement is being pioneered by several well-known fitness instructors. Among them is Australian-based trainer Kayla Itsines. The cofounder of Sweat has spent years curating workout sets that subscribers can take right in the comfort of their own homes. Her routines range in both time and equipment (some require just a mat, others are meant to be performed with light weights). But they’re all meant to be taken anywhere, anytime.
Her new ower ab set is no exception. The five-move routine requires nothing except a little bit of time and floor space. In the Instagram demonstration, Itsines recommended running through the following moves three times.
1. Marching hip bridge (20 reps, 10 on each side)
Lie on your mat with your knees bent and raise your hips into a bridge position. Lift one leg up into table top, making sure to keep your hips elevated, then lower it back to the mat. Repeat on the other side.
2. Flutters (30 seconds)
Lie on your back with your upper body and legs lifted off the mat. Slowly begin to alternate lifting one leg while you simultaneously lower the other.
3. Bent-leg raise (10 reps)
Lie on your back with your upper body and legs lifted off the mat. Slowly draw your knees in toward your chest, lifting your glutes off the mat and kicking your bent legs up into the air. Return your legs long.
4. Bicycle legs, (20 reps, 10 on each side)
Lie on your back and bring your legs into tabletop, keeping your knees in line with your hips. Extend one leg long until it hovers just above the mat. Return to the starting position, then repeat on the opposite side.
5. Leg raise (10 reps)
Lie on your back with your upper body lifted off the mat and your legs extended long. Raise both legs to 90 degrees, then lower back toward the mat.