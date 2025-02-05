6 Super Bowl Snacks Worthy of the Championship Ring
There are three types of people who watch the Super Bowl. The diehard fanatics ready to cheer their team to victory – Sunday being either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles; those who are only interested in the commercials, and the fans who impatiently watch the clock countdown to the halftime show. (Kendrick Lamar, we can’t wait either!) Alright fine, maybe this year there is a fourth kind of person tuning in –Swifties, are you ready for some football?
Regardless of the reason, there is one thing that each type of viewer has in common and that is expecting a food spread like no other. For any host, this is their championship for entertaining. It is no time to slack on the snacks. Luckily Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin, who admits to loving the game day food more than the game, has tested some recipes that are all must-haves.
And in true Austin form, these are classic appetizers but the healthier versions, so guests won’t leave feeling gross. They also won’t have any idea about the ingredient swaps because they are equally as delicious. Keep scrolling for six easy-to-make dips and finger foods that will have your guests paying more attention to the table than the game.
Creamy Greek Yogurt Spinach Artichoke Dip
Using Greek yogurt is a lighter alternate to cream, but it doesn’t sacrifice the taste and consistency. The high-protein cheesy dip is always a crowd favorite. Get the recipe.
High Protein Pizza Bagel Bites
Guests will never know the crust is made from cottage cheese. Compact but each bite packs a flavorful punch. Get the recipe.
Cast Iron Elote White Corn Queso Dip
We suggest making extra of this as this queso dip is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite. We assure you that they won’t even know the base is cottage cheese. Get the recipe.
Easy Cast Iron Buffalo Chicken Dip
A must on any appetizer table, this dip is so tasty but is made with simple ingredients. Get the recipe.
Healthified Cheddar Ranch Dip
Whether this is on a chip, a cracker or veggie sticks, this Greek yogurt-based dip will go before halftime. Get the recipe.
High Protein Cinnamon Rolls
Just as the game is entering the third quarter, pop these in the oven for a sugar pick me up. Get the recipe.