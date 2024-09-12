Taylor Swift Sweetly Shouts Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce During VMAs Acceptance Speech
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be a year or so into their relationship, but they’re certainly still in the honeymoon phase... and we’re sort of hoping they always will be. Swift attended the MTV Video Music Awards last night at the UBS Arena in New York, and she gave multiple short acceptance speeches for each of the seven trophies she walked away with. One, however, was our favorite.
As the 34-year-old thanked cinematographers, production designers and more members from her team, as well as the audience and fans for voting her (and collaborator Post Malone) winner of the Video of the Year award for “Fortnight,” Swift also gave a very special shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make. Something that I’ll always remember is that when when I would finish a take, and I’d say ‘cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and like ‘woooo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she explained on stage about The Tortured Poets Department track’s music video. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So I want to thank him for for adding that to our shoot.”
Swift then thanked her fans and encouraged them to cast their vote during November’s presidential election. “The fact that this is a fan-voted award, and you voted for this, I appreciate it so much,” she said. “And, if you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important coming up, the presidential election.”