Supermodel Carolyn Murphy Joins Infinity Wellness As Partner and Chief Brand Officer

Supermodel Carolyn Murphy is entering her executive era, as the four-time SI Swimsuit model has joined Infinity Wellness as partner and chief brand officer. The brand shared the exciting announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and we recently had the opportunity to connect with Murphy to learn all about her new role.

Murphy, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2004, earned the cover of the magazine the following two years, which included back-to-back photo shoots in the Bahamas, photographed by Jeff Olson and Raphael Mazzucco, respectively. She participated in the 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit legends shoot in 2014, as well, and Murphy has also modeled for notable brands like Prada and Estée Lauder.

Outside of her work in front of the lens, the Florida native is a health and wellness advocate, which makes her new partnership an incredibly authentic fit. She was drawn to Infinity Wellness thanks to the brand’s simplicity and integrity where its product lineup is concerned.

“There is so much information in wellness today that it can become overwhelming, and I appreciate that Infinity Wellness is focused on high-quality, whole-food-based nutrition without synthetic vitamin isolates or unnecessary fillers,” Murphy, 53, tells SI Swimsuit. “I was also excited by the opportunity to become a partner and have a meaningful role in shaping the company. I’ve spent much of my career representing incredible brands and learning from those experiences. It feels like a natural evolution to take what I’ve learned and apply it to a company I believe in and that I’m helping to build.”

A supermodel’s approach to wellness

Today, Murphy’s wellness routine is a balanced mix of practices she’s found work best for her over the years. From eating well and getting enough sleep to a regular meditation practice, the model also prioritizes movement. The former competitive swimmer has recently taken up tennis and enjoys strength- and mobility-focused workouts.

Carolyn Murphy | Alex Frank

“Yoga has always been a part of my routine because I can do it wherever I am,” Murphy shares. “The stretching and breathwork are important for release, especially when I’m stressed. I think mat Pilates is great because it’s strengthening and toning. I’m also a big walker; I love to get outside and walk for at least 20 to 40 minutes a day.”

Shop two of Murphy’s favorite Infinity Wellness products below.

Courtesy of Infinity Wellness

“True Greens is definitely one of my favorites,” Murphy says. “It provides nearly three times the greens of other greens formulas without low impact vegetables or fillers. It’s also built around premium algae, which are incredibly nutrient-dense whole-food sources.”

Courtesy of Infinity Wellness

“I also love True Vitamin C bar,” she adds. “The flavor is like a burst of goodness. The bars are great for when you’re on the go and offer nutritional value instead of just satiating appetite.”

As the month of September gets going, many of us are back to work and school, and the fall season is a great time of year to take stock of your health and wellness practices. Murphy’s advice for getting back into the swing of things after routine may have fallen to the wayside during the summer months?

“Don’t make it about perfection,” she advises. “I think the habits that actually last are the ones that realistically fit into your life. Start with the basics—eat well, move your body, get enough sleep, get outside and make time to reset. You don’t need to completely reinvent your routine because it’s September. Small choices made consistently can have a much bigger impact than doing something extreme for a few weeks. Wellness shouldn’t feel like a full-time job.”

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