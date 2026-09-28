The 2026 VMAs Spotlighted the Biggest Trends of the Year, and So Did These SI Swimsuit Looks

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards took over Los Angeles as all the biggest names in music arrived at the Peacock Theater to walk the blue carpet before the show began. There, our fave celebs—including a few familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family—rocked some seriously stylish looks, many of which embraced the biggest fashion trends we’ve seen so far this year.

And, as with many major fashion moments, these same trends have also appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit over the years! So if you’re looking for a little early autumn seaside style inspiration, we recommend incorporating a few of these touches to really stand out on the shoreline.

Lovely lace-up details

Olandria | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Olandria styled one of our favorite gowns of the evening with this incredible cocoa look by ManManSkins. The cinched silhouette was further accented by the many lace-up details throughout the piece—a fun way to add a little edge to any ensemble.

Fellow 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Gabi Moura also proved this when she rocked a chic white one-piece with similar detailing by Frankie’s Bikinis for her debut at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla.—the same location Olandria made her SI Swimsuit debut!

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Striking semi-sheer panels

Taylor Swift | LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Semi-sheer paneling has dominated our fashion feeds this year. The sultry style is a surefire way to turn heads, whether you’re on the red carpet or on a much-deserved vacation. Taylor Swift styled a flirty twist on the trend with her unique Tamara Ralph Couture number, featuring semi-sheer panels on the back and around the sides.

Meanwhile, Lais Ribeiro wore a strikingly similar style in 2019 when she reunited with SI Swimsuit in Costa Rica, where she rocked an unforgettable semi-sheer one-piece by Haus of Pinklemonaid.

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Daring animal prints

Tyla | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you ask us, animal print is always in season, and we have a special spot in our closet for snakeskin prints. Tyla was one of several stars who rocked animal print at the annual award show—see: Madisin Rian, Sombr and more—and her edgy two-piece set couldn’t help but remind us of a certain Olympian’s Rookie of the Year-winning SI Swimsuit shoot!

We’re, of course, referring to Ilona Maher’s take on the trend for her 2025 Bermuda feature, where the Olympic rugby sevens star sported a gorgeous snakeskin Norma Kamali one-piece.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Sneakers by Adidas. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Shimmering silver fabrics

Haley Baylee | JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Glambot queen Haylee Baylee always brings a little sparkle to the red carpet, and her stunning Mark Bouwer gown was the ultimate example. As seen in Swift’s above look, sparkle is another trend taking over this season, with metallic silver shades in particular having a moment.

And six years before she walked the blue carpet, Baylee showed SI Swimsuit fans that sparkle is truly timeless with her breathtaking HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID one-piece, which she modeled for her sophomore shoot on Scrub Island, BVI.

Haley Baylee was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Dramatic all-black looks

Charli XCX | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Finally, one undeniable constant on the blue carpet was dramatic all-black looks. From Charli XCX’s custom Saint Laurent two-piece to Teyana Taylor’s semi-sheer Zuhair Murad coat, this marvelously monochromatic trend was anything but boring.

And 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star Hilary Duff definitely got the monochrome memo for her daring debut shoot in South Caicos, when she styled an all-black crisscross one-piece by OYE Swimwear that was totally red (or blue!) carpet-worthy.

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

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