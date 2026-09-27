Olandria, Haley Baylee and More SI Swimsuit Models Rock the 2026 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

ICYMI, the 2026 MTV VMAs took over our screens and social media feeds on Sunday, Sept. 27, for a night packed with live performances, unexpected moments and, of course, fierce fashion. And among the countless stars in attendance, we also spotted a few familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family—scroll on to see their luxe looks from the unforgettable evening!

Olandria

Olandria | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olandria has taken over our fashion feeds in 2026, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Among her many exciting ventures this year, the model also made her SI Swimsuit debut, posing for a sun-drenched rookie feature at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla. At the 2026 VMAs, she rocked an edgy gown that brought us right back to her time on set with the magazine, thanks to its cool cocoa shade.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin | Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Another SI Swimsuit rookie lighting up the 2026 VMAs, Oyeneyin proved a classic floral look will always be in style as she shimmered under the spotlights. The winner of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search open casting call, the Peleton star strutting her stuff on the beaches of Montauk, N.Y., for a colorful, surf-themed shoot with the magazine.

Normani

Normani | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Normani also made her first appearance in SI Swimsuit this year, gracing the front page of the February 2026 digital issue as one of six stylish cover stars. For the Fort Myers feature, she sported several swimsuits repping Pittsburgh Steelers colors as a nod to her fiancé, NFL player DK Metcalf. At the 2026 VMAs, she kept the same golden color palette with a cool metallic gown.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Baylee returned to SI Swimsuit for the first time in five years for the 2026 issue, previously appearing in the magazine in 2019, 2020 and 2021. For her most recent shoot, she shined on the shoreline in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Baylee’s known for her many glambot-ready looks, and the 2026 VMAs were no exception. At the ceremony, she fully embraced Old Hollywood glamour in an incredible silver gown.

Madisin Rian

Madisin Rian | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finally, Rian—who joined SI Swimsuit in 2021 for a dazzling debut in the Dominican Republic—rocked a sensational cowhide-inspired look at the 2026 VMAs that reminded us just how much we love the ongoing animal print trend. The textured fabrics and coordinating hat were easily our favorite details, taking the already memorable ensemble up a notch for a standout style moment.

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