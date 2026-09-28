Celebrating Birthday Girl Hilary Duff in 5 SI Swimsuit Photos From South Caicos

Today, we’re shouting “happy birthday” to SI Swimsuit’s very own 2026 cover model, Hilary Duff! The singer-songwriter and actress turns 39 today, Monday, Sept. 28, and in honor of the occasion, we’re taking a look back at her breathtaking photo shoot captured by Kat Irlin in South Caicos.

While on location with the SI Swimsuit team at Salterra, the “Roommates” singer thoughtfully mused about her future self one day looking back on the moment with pride.

“Getting to come to South Caicos and roll around on the beach with everybody making me look beautiful and taking gorgeous photos is such a fun experience and a great marker of time for my life,” Duff explained. “I love this age that I’m at. Being 38, like, I’m going to look back and be like, ‘That’s crazy. I’m so happy to have it documented.”

She later added, “Everything that people say about aging is true. You start to, like, feel better and better as you go. And I’m trying to keep reminding myself that instead of critiquing, celebrate.”

If there’s one thing that radiates from Duff’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery, it’s that very same celebratory, joyful mindset. While on location, she rocked tons of cool suits, from a red one-piece by Vitamin A to a sultry black cut-out OYE Swimwear suit. The proud mom of four also frolicked in the sand while wearing a Haight one-piece and struck some fierce poolside poses in a white OYE Swimwear two-piece.

As a whole, 2026 has been an incredible year for Duff, career-wise. After releasing her eighth studio album, Luck ... or Something, in February, her SI Swimsuit cover dropped in May, and at the time, she provided some insight about the project in her cover interview.

“The truth is I didn’t really know if I ever would [make another album] because I had never gotten to make an album the way I wanted to,” she admitted. Duff later added, “I had my husband as producer [on Luck ... or Something] and I made the music I wanted to make. It represents who I am now, which is complicated and mature, but dressed in sequins.”

This summer, Duff embarked upon “The Lucky Me Tour” beginning in Florida in late June. And earlier this month, the she announced the extension of the tour, which will make stops in additional U.S. cities, Europe and Latin America in 2027. In honor of Duff’s continued success and her 39th trip around the sun, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit photos below.

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

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