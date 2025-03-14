Glow Yoga SF Turns 14: How Natasha Ivantsova Created a Space for Strength and Connection
For Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Nestled next to the buzz of Tony’s Pizzeria and the calm of Washington Square Park, Glow Yoga SF has quietly become more than just a fitness studio—it’s a home away from home. For locals in North Beach, it’s a cherished “third space,” a place to unwind, connect and reset between the demands of work and home life.
I discovered Glow last June, despite moving to San Francisco in January 2024. My biggest regret? Not finding it sooner. In the 10 months I’ve been showing up regularly, I’ve felt happier, healthier and transformed. The studio offers a thoughtful blend of yoga, pilates, barre and sound healing—all designed to build strength, improve mobility and foster mindfulness in an inclusive, welcoming environment. They also provide massage appointments and red light therapy, rounding out their comprehensive approach to wellness.
Last weekend, on International Women’s Day, Glow celebrated its 14th anniversary—a milestone that founder Natasha Ivantsova marked with a special story during barre. She’s always sharing something interesting at the start of class—whether asking about weekend plans, introducing a new student or checking in on someone she hasn’t seen in a while. Her calming presence, combined with Glow’s warm atmosphere, makes it feel like far more than just a workout—it’s a place to breathe, connect and belong.
Drawing inspiration from California’s redwood trees, she reminded students that those towering giants still stand today thanks to the resilience of the women who fought to protect them. Later that evening, members gathered at Ivantsova’s favorite jazz bar, Mr. Tipple’s in Hayes Valley, to toast to health, friendship, womanhood and the founder’s birthday later this month—all while enjoying delicious dim sum.
When Ivantsova opened Glow in 2011, she knew the odds weren’t in her favor. Small businesses are famously fragile in their early days, with some statistics suggesting just a 10% survival rate past the first year. But Ivantsova didn’t see it that way. “I figured it was 50/50,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “It either makes it, or it doesn’t.”
Armed with that mindset—and a vision for a space that welcomed everyone—she put up a sandwich board sign that read: Glow Yoga SF is open - $10 a class. Her first student, Marcella, walked through the door that day. Fourteen years later, Marcella is still a regular. On International Women’s Day, she arrived at the morning class with a bouquet—a testament to the community Ivantsova has built.
Those flowers now sit across from me as Ivantsova and I chat on the lobby couches at Glow. Marcella will likely be back for the 5:30 p.m. mat pilates class later today—and so will I. It’s my favorite ritual on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Glow Yoga SF was exactly what the neighborhood needed. “People were so hungry for a place like this,” Ivantsova recalls. At the time, the area had few options for accessible wellness spaces. While heated yoga studios and intense HIIT classes existed, there wasn’t a space where people of all ages and fitness levels could feel supported and safe while improving mobility and caring for their mental well-being.
After years of chronic neck pain, she found that slow flow-like movements were the only things that provided consistent relief. “Everybody knows that yoga and pilates—it’s like the safest thing you can do,” she says. “That combination, along with my own experience, made it a perfect match [for the success of Glow].”
Glow has stayed true to its mission. Ivantsova, trained in yoga, breathwork, Judo and sound meditation, credits the studio’s longevity to creating a space that people genuinely love and want to return to; a place that feels less like an obligation and more like a natural part of their lives. “You can’t force people to stick with something they don’t love,” she says. “But if you create something people connect with, they’ll keep showing up.”
The power of showing up
For Ivantsova, movement is important—but the simple act of showing up matters most. “I always say, ‘Thank yourself for coming. Thank you for taking time out of your day for yourself,’” she shares. It’s a small reminder reflecting her belief that self-care isn’t achieved through perfection—but through consistency.
This philosophy extends beyond the studio’s mats and bars. Her ability to remember students’ names isn’t just a party trick; it’s a deliberate effort to make everyone feel acknowledged. She goes out of her way to do this, which is a rare quality in a city where boutique fitness studios often see hundreds of visitors each week. “I know how powerful that small gesture can be,” she explains.
While some workout classes push students to power through discomfort, the Mindfulness and Spiritual Psychology educator encourages rest. “I’m guided by the first person who takes a break,” she says, and notes that she tells her instructors to follow this approach, believing true strength comes from listening to your body—not ignoring it.
Classes also end with a simple yet powerful message: Thank you for being here and choosing yourself. Thank your body for allowing you to move today. The words are always familiar, yet they land the same way every time—a reminder I didn’t know I needed as I ease into the foam roller, stretching out the joints I worked so hard.
“Being strong is f—ing hard”
Ivantsova’s commitment to strength training is rooted in her own journey of resilience—both physical and emotional. When she moved from Belarus to San Francisco in 2005, she arrived alone, without friends or family. Facing the uncertainty of starting over in a new city, she turned to movement as a way to ground herself—a practice that not only strengthened her body but also sparked her vision for Glow Yoga SF.
“I feel that the strength I’ve cultivated makes me confident,” she says. “If I wasn’t strong, I think I would doubt myself more.”
Her dedication to strength training is also deeply personal. Ivantsova’s grandmother, Hope, passed away from Parkinson’s—a heartbreaking experience that shaped her perspective.
“She was my example of strength,” she recalls. “And then she got so weak and dependent... I don’t want to be in that position if I can help it.” Watching her grandmother’s decline—and the toll it took on her mother and aunt—left a lasting impression.
“My biggest fear is to be old and unable to help myself,” she says. “I know I can’t control everything—accidents and illness happen—but I want to do everything I can to stay strong longer.”
That’s why Ivantsova introduced a 45-minute weight lifting class last year. Shifting away from her usual Pilates-inspired flow, the class focuses on heavier weights and structured moves designed to build physical and mental resilience. Her goal is to show students—especially women—that strength is empowering and essential, while debunking the myth that lifting heavy leads to bulkiness.
Whether students are pushing through three reps or powering through 15, Ivantsova meets you where you are in your strength journey. She emphasizes that progress is personal—and adding more weight is a sign of growth, not intimidation.
“Being strong is f---ing hard,” she says. “But you’re working towards something—and you develop something priceless: confidence.”
A community built on connection
Students of all fitness levels feel seen, supported and cared for at Glow. It‘s a welcoming environment that Ivantsova has intentionally cultivated. That sense of comfort starts with the instructors she hires. For Ivantsova, a warm personality and punctuality are non-negotiable. While a certified background in fitness is essential, she re-trains each instructor before they begin teaching to ensure they align with her thoughtful and unique approach. She also regularly takes their classes to ensure they meet her high standards.
Learning “how to be nice to strangers,” Ivantsova admits, has been the biggest lesson she’s learned as a small business owner. Coming from Belarus, where people aren’t naturally extroverted, stepping into that role didn’t come easily. As an introvert, she had to push herself to become more open and inviting—a skill that’s now second nature. “I had to learn how to be ‘on’ all the time,” she says. “Even on hard days, I realized the energy I bring to the studio sets the tone for everyone who walks in.”
Her warm, welcoming presence is key to Glow’s appeal and approachable atmosphere. While coming to the studio each day is work for Ivantsova, she knows it’s a space for her students to decompress—and showing up as her best self is essential.
I know part of the studio’s success comes from her ability to maintain that calm, cheerful energy day after day.
She’s also known for sprinkling tidbits of wisdom into her classes—sharing everything from mindful habits to podcast recommendations and restaurant suggestions. One message that stuck with me: her “touch everything once” philosophy. It‘s the idea that you should finish small tasks, like taking out the recycling, doing dishes or sorting through bills, right away rather than putting them off.
Over the years, Ivantsova has watched friendships blossom within her classes—students who once met as strangers now join each other for hikes, dinners and even vacations. That’s the magic of Glow: a space that attracts people committed to bettering themselves and fosters a community of love and growth.
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
Own your badassery. And that my humility, while valuable, isn’t always my best friend. I was told to fully own the fact that I am a badass who took the leap to open a studio. Instead of shying away, I should embrace my journey and put myself out there—because sharing my story might be exactly what someone else needs to hear to find the courage to take their own leap.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
Honestly, I have no regrets about being a bit naive when I started—if anything, not knowing how hard it would be was a blessing because it allowed me to take a risk without overthinking.
I was fortunate to have a business degree, which gave me some confidence, but everything else? It’s all figure-outable. The best way to learn is by doing, and I’ve realized growth happens in real-time. My biggest takeaway? Always hire people you can learn from—surrounding yourself with the right team makes all the difference.
What was your ‘I made it’ moment?
The first time I truly felt a sense of accomplishment was when we hit our one-year anniversary—I had beat the odds and made it past that critical first year!
The next ‘I made it’ moment came when I was able to take a full month off to visit my family. When I returned, everything was running smoothly, and everyone was just as happy as ever. That’s when it hit me—I had built a self-sustaining business that could operate like clockwork even without me. The baby is healthy! That realization was incredibly empowering, and I felt proud of myself and my team.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of creating your business? The best memory?
The biggest challenge was realizing just how much discipline it takes to run a business—more than I had imagined. I had to develop the discipline of a Navy SEAL to keep everything running smoothly. It wasn’t just about passion; it was about relentless commitment to every detail, taking action, showing up as my best self, having a clear head to make hard decisions and assuming ALL responsibility.
One of my favorite memories—then and now—is seeing the walls go up and watching an empty office space that had been unused for years slowly come to life. I felt like a little kid! It was a moment of pure joy and excitement, where my dream and vision started becoming something tangible and real.
Do you have any favorite growth or personal development podcasts or books you love?
Absolutely—too many to list! I love reading and listening to Yoga and Buddhist philosophy—they’re incredibly timeless and always seem to have the perfect answer for whatever challenges I’m facing. Whether I need to be more fearless and direct, stay grounded in situations I can’t control, or simply get off my ass and clean my house—yoga philosophy always provides wisdom on how to navigate life better.
For podcasts, I love listening to local Bay Area teachers: AudioDharma with Gil Fronsdal and Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield. Their teachings help me have a sense of humor about human nature, not take myself seriously, see a bigger picture and be more intentional in my life and business.
In psychology and personal growth, one of my favorite podcasts is Life from the Adult Chair with Michelle Chalfant. It’s a great reminder to stay grounded, take responsibility for my choices and approach life from a mature and empowered mindset.
As for books, The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer is an absolute favorite. It’s one of those books that’s worth reading, re-reading and then reading again—it never stops offering new insights!
Visit Glow online at glowyogasf.com, on Instagram @glowyogasf or in person at 1548 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133.