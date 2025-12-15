4 Last-Minute Wellness Gifts for Women, According to a Holistic Health Coach
It’s officially crunch time where holiday gifting is concerned, and if you’re still seeking out something thoughtful for your loved ones, don’t worry—there’s still time to find the perfect present.
We tapped SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane to share her top four wellness-related gifts for friends and family this holiday season. As a certified holistic health coach, Lane is an expert in well-being practices like breathwork and nutrition, so there’s no better resource than the two-time brand model for gifting in this category.
Below, shop a few of Lane’s personal gift recommendations for the woman in your life who prioritizes her wellness.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Nontoxic candle
Fireplace Holiday Pop Candle, $48 (shopshelter.com)
“I think a wellness person is gonna just absolutely love the fact that you thought about them and care about their health in that way,” Lane says of selecting a nontoxic candle, like the one above. “And it’s a bit more expensive, but it’s a luxury item, that’s why I think it’s just such a nice gift to receive.”
Advent calendar
While Lane loves the Healf advent calendar, which features items like manuka honey and blue light blocker glasses, the brand’s offering is so popular, it’s already sold out.
Consider snagging something else from Healf’s gif edit selection, or opt for a wellness-based advent calendar from another brand. We love BetterMe’s Wellness Journey Advent Calendar ($174), which contains 12 different gifts, from a Pilates ball to workout bands.
A workout class
If your bestie or sister loves a good sweat sesh at her local yoga or Pilates studio, consider gifting her a few class passes to kickstart her 2026 workout routine.
“I think giving someone a gift of a class, for example, it could be their favorite reformer Pilates or their favorite breathwork class, whatever it might be [is very thoughtful],” Lane shares. “And I think giving them like a package of three, four, five, depending on how generous you’re feeling is a really lovely gift. I think it shows that you care about what they’re into and you listen to what they’re into.”
Red light book lamp
Blue Light Blocking Clip Light, $22.49 (boncharge.com)
“This is a great one for the friend that loves to read and is also into their wellness,” Lane explains. “[With this gift] you can read at nighttime without getting any blue light, so it’s perfect for people who love to read at night.”
So, whether you’ve got a girlfriend on your list who loves hot yoga or an older sister who can’t get enough of the latest trendy romantasy series, there’s a little something for every wellness-obsessed friend or family member on this list.
“I hope this gives you some ideas for the holidays,” Lane concludes. “I’ve got some more up my sleeve but I’m not giving [them] away because I am waiting to give them to my friends.”