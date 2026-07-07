The Pilates Method Paulina Porizkova Followed to Prepare for Her Wedding

Congratulations to SI Swimsuit legend Paulina Porizkova, who tied the knot in Italy over the weekend! The model, author and actress said “I do” to television producer, writer and director Jeff Greenstein.

The pair, who went public with their relationship in 2023, announced their engagement last July, and ahead of their nuptials, Porizkova and Greenstein proved that those who work out together stay together! Porizkova has been training with Nofar Method founder Nofar Hagag for over a decade and a half, and in her wedding prep, the bride-to-be was joined by her fiancé on more than one occasion in the Pilates studio.

What is the Nofar Method?

The Nofar Method is a unique 50-minute Pilates class structure that combines 25 minutes on the Reformer and 25 minutes on the Cadillac. The studio, which has two locations in New York City and one in Miami, is one of the first to create an experience around the two pieces of equipment, Hagag explains.

“I believe they compliment each other beautifully, creating a workout that develops strength, mobility, balance and body awareness in every class,” she says. “ ... Each piece of equipment has its own purpose, and I believe they are at their best when used together. The Reformer develops strength, precision and cardiovascular endurance, while the Cadillac focuses on alignment, mobility, flexibility and joint health. Switching between the two keeps the body challenged, prevents repetitive movement and creates a more complete full-body experience.”

Is the Nofar Method suitable for all skill levels?

Whether you’re just starting out or, like Porizkova, have been practicing Pilates for years, Hagag promises that the Nofar Method is suitable for all. Exercises can be modified based on skill level, as the studio’s goal is to meet clients right where they are.

“Whether someone is an athlete looking to elevate performance, recovering from an injury, stepping into their very first Pilates class or simply wanting to move and feel better as they age, we create an environment where they feel safe to challenge themselves and confident enough to keep growing,” Hagag says.

Paulina Porizkova and Nofar Hagag | Courtesy of Nofar Method

The studio offers both group classes and private sessions, and Hagag notes that what keeps many of her repeat clients like Porizkova coming back for more is the fact that they are able to develop a deeper appreciation for their bodies while building strength. Over the last 15 years of training Porizkova, Hagag has had a front-row seat to the three-time SI Swimsuit cover model’s work ethic, both in and out of the studio.

“During that time, I’ve watched her grow, overcome challenges and consistently show up for herself,” Hagag says of Porizkova. “I’ve always admired her strength, authenticity and grace. No matter what life has brought her, she has remained true to herself, and I find that admirable. Watching her find love and prepare for this new chapter has been incredibly special. In general, preparing someone for their wedding is always a privilege because it’s never just about changing their body, it’s about helping them feel beautiful, confident and genuinely happy.”

How to reap the benefits of Pilates

While Hagag recommends clients practice Pilates three to four times a week for maximum results, she says even two sessions a week can improve posture, strength and flexibility. Regular Pilates workouts can help to support muscle mass, bone density and joint health, and while it certainly strengthens your core, there are a number of other benefits.

“[Pilates] improves balance, coordination, joint health, breathing patterns and nervous system regulation” she adds. “It teaches you how to move more efficiently, which often reduces aches and injuries in everyday life. One of my favorite benefits is body awareness. When people begin understanding how they move, they naturally improve the way they walk, stand, sit, exercise and even breathe.”

Pilates is also a great way to foster a better mind-body connection, as the workout requires not only physical strength but mental presence, too.

“It strengthens your body and is also therapeutic for your mind,” Hagag notes. “We spend so much time teaching people how to strengthen their bodies, but very little time teaching them how to understand them. Pilates does both!”

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