In Honor of the WNBA’s Newest Team, See SI Swimsuit Stars Style Cleveland Sirens Colors

SI Swimsuit is excited to welcome the Cleveland Sirens to the WNBA! In case you missed it, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the WNBA’s latest addition announced its official name and branding, sharing the exciting news across social media to the delight of basketball fans.

Alongside the announcement, the Sirens unveiled their official mascot and full color scheme, all meant to evoke the location’s native Lake Erie. As the team name suggests, the squad will embrace a nautical, mermaid-inspired aesthetic, and the color palette appears to be three distinct shades of blue: a deep sapphire highlighted by a lighter hue, complemented by an appropriately themed “mint foam.”

“We really wanted something that people could rally behind a real character. And we’re really excited about that,” Rock Entertainment Group’s vice president of business and basketball operations, Grant Gilbert, said of the team’s design, according to ESPN. “I think the other aspect of the siren name and brand that was really considered and that we get very excited about is how authentically it extends just beyond the name and branded logos itself. The potential of the name is endless.”

According to the team’s official website, they won’t hit the hardwood for competition until the 2028 season—still, it’s never too early to celebrate! With this in mind, we’re welcoming the Sirens to the league with a look back at some SI Swimsuit snapshots that embrace not only the team’s eye-popping colors but the mythological maiden who shares their namesake. Scroll on to see more!

Dark blue

Kate Upton was photographed by Stewart Shining in Apalachicola, Fla. | Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

As noted above (and as seen in the team’s official logo), the franchise’s main color will be a deep, jewel-toned blue. Needless to say, SI Swimsuit has styled plenty of stunning looks featuring this standout shade in the past, including Kate Upton’s shimmering two-piece, which the brand legend wore on the shores of Apalachicola, Fla., back in 2012. Exactly a decade later, Ciara rocked her own twist on the sultry shade while strutting her stuff on the beach in Barbados for her 2022 cover feature.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Light blue

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Perhaps one of the most underrated pastel shades of all time, light blue is perfect for any fashion fans hoping to turn heads on their next vacation—or anyone looking to twin with the crystal waters or clear sky. SI Swimsuit’s 2026 digital cover star Lizzo certainly understood the versatility of the hue when she modeled this Oisri in Miami. Meanwhile, Victoria DeHart Vesce rocked a look by Gil Rodriguez in 2022 that screamed “Sirens” during her debut as a Swim Search finalist in the Dominican Republic, merging both dark and light blue for one unforgettable look.

Victoria DeHart Vesce was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Mint foam

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Necklace by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Of course, we can’t leave out the team’s highlighting shade, which multiple outlets noted as a striking “mint foam.” Typically described as a pastel green mixed with subtle tones of blue, the color is perfectly on brand for the mermaid-inspired team mascot. Like the aforementioned Vesce, Jocelyn Corona rocked a dual-toned version of the color for her rookie shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 issue. Tennis superstar Serena Williams also gave fashion fans another way to style the shade when she donned this classic one-piece by American Apparel for her 2017 shoot in Turks & Caicos.

Serena Williams | Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated

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