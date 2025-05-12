Cuixmala Is an Eco-Luxe Retreat in Mexico That Is in a League of Its Own
There aren’t many properties that take our breath away quite like Cuixmala. Located on the Pacific coast of Mexico in Costalegre, once a private retreat for British entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith in the 80s, the stunning estate is now an environmentally conscious sanctuary open to guests. For travelers seeking a destination that seamlessly blends luxury with sustainability without a big resort feel, Cuixmala stands in a league of its own, not just in Mexico but globally.
This extraordinary hotel delivers an experience unlike any other, combining world-class comfort with eco-conscious design that leaves a minimal footprint on the environment. Nestled on 30,000 acres of land between lush forests, pristine beaches and vibrant wetlands, Cuixmala is the ultimate destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. The hotel provides a perfect escape for those seeking both relaxation and a deeper connection to nature, while not sacrificing any facet of ultimate luxury.
The estate also sets itself apart through its dedication to organic and biodynamic agriculture, alongside a strong commitment to protecting local wildlife and biodiversity. Cuixmala does this most notably through its active conservation efforts for endangered species.
Stay
The hotel has a range of accommodations from suites, bungalows, casitas and four private villas. Each room is as stunning as the next with its open, airy aesthetic and plush linens. Rooms start around $687 for a single bedroom Casita and can go up to $9,339 for the beachfront four-bedroom private villa, Casa La Playa during high season.
Dining
Cuixmala’s culinary offerings are a vibrant celebration of farm-to-table dining in the finest of settings. Every dish in the three restaurants is crafted from organic ingredients grown on the estate and inspired by the rich flavors of coastal Mexico. Casa Cuixmala restaurant La Loma has a rotating menu that is inspired by international fare. The restaurant has panoramic views of the ocean and is in the main building serving those in the suites and nearby bungalows.
Casa Gomez has a traditional Mexican focus and caters to the Casitas. The jewel tone throughout is a nice complement to the property’s greenery. While enjoying dinner at Casa Gomez, guests can also enjoy panoramic views of the water.
The closest restaurant to the ocean is Playa Caleta Blanca on Cuixmala’s private beach. This restaurant is open to all hotel guests and provides an array of fresh dishes from the catch of the day to poke bowls and more.
What to do
A focus at Cuixmala is for guests to relax and immerse themselves in nature. Massages and a variety of wellness services are available on the beach or in guests’ accommodation. Yoga, Pilates, crystalline sound healing and guided meditation can also be booked.
The hotel has several horses for those who want to explore more of the grounds across coconut palm groves to the ‘exoticos’ where wild zebra and Eland antelope roam and ending on the pristine shores of Playa Cuixmala, where delicious margaritas await. Animal lovers can take part in the unforgettable experience of releasing baby Olive Ridley Sea turtles into the ocean. This is an extension of the Cuixmala Ecological Foundation’s longstanding conservation efforts, which have successfully guided over one million hatchlings safely to sea.
For those interested in learning where the food on property comes from, early morning farm tours are offered. Guests can see the biodynamic processes that go into providing nearly all the food for Cuixmala’s restaurants and villas and help pick produce that will go onto their plate the very same day.
After dark, dance the night away under the stars around a towering bonfire, beneath the iconic steps of Casa Cuixmala’s beachfront pool, all while enjoying a four-course dinner prepared and served on the sand just steps from the Pacific’s edge.
