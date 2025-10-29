Welcome Home: Inside 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Kauai’s Wellness-First Cliffside Sanctuary
Some people say there’s no place like home. I say there’s no place like 1 Hotel. Or Hanalei Bay. Or Hawai’i. It’s no coincidence all of the above start with H—and it’s even less of a coincidence that after just three days at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, I found myself already planning my return.
Perched cliffside above one of the most breathtaking stretches of coastline in the world, this mission-driven luxury resort is a place to reset, restore and remember what it feels like to be truly present. Opened in February 2023 as the flagship property of the 1 Hotels brand, Hanalei Bay represents the culmination of founder Barry Sternlicht’s decades-long vision: a nature-immersed sanctuary where biophilic design, holistic wellness and deep cultural reverence converge.
The resort underwent a $300 million transformation guided by the principle, “if you can’t find it in nature, you won’t find it here,” replacing much of the original structure with streams, gardens and open-air spaces that virtually vanish into the cliffside. The result is a 252-room oasis where the dramatic peaks of the Namolokama and Mamalahoa mountains command your gaze at every turn, and the crescent-shaped bay below shimmers like a postcard come to life.
“I truly love the view, and one of the things that I find really exciting is that the redesign and development of this property was all about focusing on drawing your gaze out to the beauty of the bay, the mountains and the water,” Alexis Eaton, the property’s director of marketing, PR and programming, tells SI Swimsuit. “When it rains and the clouds clear, all of the waterfalls light up. Those are, honestly, my favorite points. I would love to find a statistic on the highest concentration of rainbows, because I feel like we would be in the running for one of the top locations for that.”
Accommodations that honor the land
The 252 guest rooms and suites at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay feel less like hotel accommodations and more like carefully curated sanctuaries. Welcomed by organic textures of puka lava rock, basalt flooring and deep-toned limewash walls, each space frames a uniquely intimate view of Hanalei Bay. Handwoven lighting fixtures, reclaimed teak ceilings and traditional punai daybeds ground you in place, while floor-to-ceiling windows ensure the view remains the star of the show.
But it’s the thoughtful details that truly elevate the experience. Every room features a water filtration station—finally solving one of travel’s most persistent annoyances—along with Bamford bath products, yoga mats, Alo Moves on-demand movement videos and those gorgeous coffee table books you’ll actually want to read. Handmade furnishings crafted from reclaimed teak and carefully curated local artworks add a personal touch, distinctive to the lifestyle of Kauai.
Room categories range from 547-square-foot Mountain View and Ocean View rooms to sprawling signature suites like the two-story Pu’u Poa Ocean Loft Suite (1,798 sq ft), the Nāpali House Suite (1,800 sq ft) and the show-stopping Makana Penthouse (2,400 sq ft), each offering private terraces with jaw-dropping panoramas.
“You feel it before you even realize what it is, but as you walk in, and you’re surrounded by nature, you have the very open courtyard, and everything is very intentional in terms of the way you walk in, what you see, what you feel, what you hear, from a Hawaiian sense of place,” Eaton adds of the resort’s biophilic design approach. “Every plant, our landscaping, when you know what you’re looking at, you see that there are a lot of plants that are endemic and native to this area.”
Dining and drinking
The enticing flavors across 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay’s five food and beverage venues tell extraordinary stories of land and sea through seasonal cuisine sourced almost exclusively from Kauai and neighboring islands. All venues are certified as Ocean Friendly Restaurants through The Surfrider Foundation, focusing on sustainable and seasonal ingredients.
1 Kitchen serves as the resort’s culinary heartbeat, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu that celebrates hyper-local island fare. The breakfast buffet alone is worth waking up for, featuring everything from fresh tropical fruit to made-to-order omelets. Meanwhile, dinner showcases the island’s bounty with dishes that change seasonally.
But don’t sleep on the bar program. Literally every cocktail is a custom creation by bartender Scott Value, who has crafted a menu of tropical-inspired drinks you won’t find anywhere else, including some of the most creative Mai Tais ever. His passion for local ingredients and zero-waste cocktail techniques (think repurposed citrus peels and coffee grounds) shines through in every sip.
Welina Terrace might just be the crown jewel of the property. This modern oceanfront lounge serves Japanese-inspired shared plates alongside a highly curated selection of Hawaiian rums, agave spirits, Japanese whiskeys and sustainable wines. But the real draw? The sunset view.
Trust me when I say that watching the sun dip below the horizon from Welina, cocktail in hand and fresh sashimi on the table, is one of those jaw-dropping luxury experiences that lives in your memory long after you’ve left. The food lives up to the view, too—every bite is thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented.
Other dining options include The Sandbox for casual poolside fare and wood-fired pizza, Neighbors Café for grab-and-go breakfast and barista-made coffee and the Sunrise Nourishment Bar at 1 Kitchen for fresh-pressed juices and wellness elixirs.
“One of the things I love is our rooftop garden. So any of the more herbaceous drinks, those are what I am drawn to,” Eaton shares. “From Welina [I love the Mahina Mele], it’s so good. It’s really refreshing, and you can do it with a half shot or a whole shot. So, depending on the time of day, you’ll see our bartenders or chefs on the rooftop garden picking garnishes [and fresh ingredients.]”
The property’s organic rooftop garden provides fresh herbs, edible flowers, citrus trees and traditional canoe crops, including kalo (taro) and 'ōlena (turmeric) for use across all venues—a beautiful reminder of the farm-to-table (or rather, rooftop-to-table) philosophy at play.
Wellness woven into every movement
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay’s integrated wellness approach centers around a heartfelt connection with nature and conscious cultivation of serenity. The expansive 18,000-square-foot Bamford Wellness Spa and 10,000-square-foot Anatomy fitness facility make it clear: this isn’t just a resort with a spa—it’s a wellness destination in its own right.
Bamford Wellness Spa
Informed by the calming nature and thoughtful culture of Kauai’s North Shore, Bamford Wellness Spa features 18 sustainably designed treatment rooms alongside transformative therapies that blend Hawaiian practices with advanced technology.
During my visit, I experienced the Bamford Signature Awakening Facial—a radiance-boosting treatment that left my skin feeling supple and smooth. The facial begins with a cleanse followed by nourishing exfoliation with ultra-fine volcanic ash and fruit enzymes. Then, a rich moisturizer and refining serum designed to nurture sun-damaged skin, leaving you with a radiant glow.
The spa also offers an impressive array of touchless therapies, including a cryotherapy chamber, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared saunas with halotherapy, Dreampod ice baths, a Somadome meditation pod and a salt pod flotation chamber. I tried the Sunlighten Infrared Sauna—a 50-minute private session that uses near-infrared wavelengths to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation and promote overall cellular health.
“Ocean float therapy is something that I would recommend for everyone to try and do at least once. Our hyperbaric oxygen therapy is really amazing,” Eaton notes. “What we’re working on today and launching is more of these almost packaged wellness experiences that really meet that wellness curious traveler—sleep, hydration and detox—and making it really easy to go and sort of push it that much further versus just going and getting a massage or going and getting an IV, and not realizing that if you pair them and synchronize the series of services, you can amplify your results that much more.”
Signature wellness rituals center around Bamford’s nourishing products and locally sourced plant-based ingredients from Kaua’i, designed to relieve and restore your body. The B Silent Ritual uses chamomile, lavender and vetiver to prepare the body for deep relaxation, while the Intuitive Herbal Ritual features Kaua’i Farmacy’s Comfrey Noni Serum with warmed noni leaves placed directly on areas of tension.
Anatomy Fitness & Movement
The state-of-the-art Anatomy fitness center offers 24/7 access to cardio equipment and strength training, plus mind and movement group classes, a dedicated spin room and personal training sessions with specialized Body Architects.
We took a semi-private reformer Pilates class that was nothing short of transformative. The intimate setting (just the two of us with expert instructor Nilce Alvarez) allowed for personalized attention and adjustments, and the hour-long session left us feeling lengthened, strengthened and wonderfully sore the next day. The outdoor beachfront jungle gym, fashioned from invasive Albizia wood extracted from a local forest preserve, provides a unique open-air workout experience you won’t find at your typical hotel gym.
Daily group classes run the gamut from Sunrise Movement (an oceanside blend of mindfulness, yoga and Pilates) to Hot Pilates, Yoga Sculpt, Glute Camp and Myofascial Release. We attended the Myofascial Release class at sunset—a gentle yet effective session focused on easing pain, relaxing muscles and boosting circulation—perfect for the day after an intense 8-mile hike up the Na Pali Coast. The instructor guided us through various foam rolling and stretching techniques we could easily replicate at home.
Vitality Med Spa
The property has introduced Vitality Kaua’i, a med spa offering a comprehensive integrated medicine program. The facility provides aesthetic treatments including Botox, fillers, Sculptra, IV therapy infusions and injectables—all administered by an expert team of doctors, registered nurses and nurse practitioners. The med spa focuses on treatments for longevity and vitality, with services ranging from hormonal testing to anti-aging analysis.
Wellness Journeys & Programming
“I would say that the way we approach wellness is really about that full-scale spectrum of it. So we have offerings for people who are looking for a very immersive trip to go all the way in, do everything, and one of the advantages we have is so much at your fingertips. You can do it all in a day. You don’t have to go drive off and find different providers. It’s all here," Eaton shares. “We also have a lot that we created for what we would call the wellness curious, the person who wants to dabble in and out, and just sort of mix that in and sprinkle it through their stay.”
The resort’s wellness journeys launched in late 2023, offering guests one-on-one time with a wellness coach who helps curate stays based on individual preferences and goals, whether that’s a reset, athletic performance enhancement or simply deeper self-care.
The resort also offers interactive experiences like the Perfect Mai Tai mixology class we attended, where we learned the history of the mai tai and the art of balancing sweet, sour and strong in a tropical cocktail, as well as how to make custom, best-selling creations, the Kauai Tai and Bow Tai. Other regular programming includes ukulele lessons, hula dancing, lei making, lau hala bracelet weaving and painting workshops.
Sustainability as a way of life
The resort is pursuing TRUE Zero Waste certification with a target goal of 90% or greater total waste diversion from Kaua'i's landfill. But sustainability here goes far beyond waste management; it’s woven into the very fabric of the property.
During reconstruction, the resort salvaged nearly 150 tons of existing furniture, fixtures and equipment through a partnership with Reuse Hawai’i, reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly. The green roofs feature drought-tolerant indigenous pili grass to help reduce and filter stormwater runoff, mitigate urban heat island effects and improve air quality through carbon sequestration.
Native landscaping features 70% native plants, restoring 28% of the entire site area with native and adapted vegetation—totaling around 96,000 square feet of restored habitat. As you walk through the property, you’ll notice endemic and native species like white hibiscus and nau that naturally narrate the sacred story of the Polynesian people.
The resort’s commitment to regenerative tourism extends to its partnerships with local organizations, including Surfrider Kaua'i, the National Tropical Botanical Gardens, the Waipā Foundation and the Kaua’i Bee Team. Guests can participate in marine debris cleanups, coastal restoration projects and other meaningful conservation experiences. Ocean bags for marine debris pickup are available at the entrance, encouraging guests to leave beaches better than they found them.
Immersive daylife experiences
The resort’s daylife programming encourages guests to explore both within the property and beyond. Programs include classes with artists-in-residence, bird-watching, pickleball, forest bathing, archery, natural sound bathing, surfing, river kayaking, scenic hikes and mountain biking.
Hanalei Bay itself is described in the resort’s materials as a world-class surfing destination that welcomes surfers from novices to world champions, with near-shore sand bottom waves for beginners and challenging reef breaks for advanced surfers. Guests can also book sessions with legendary Kaua’i surfer Bethany Hamilton and shaper Bill Hamilton, who will custom craft a personal surfboard tailored to your wave-riding style.
Other on-site activities include stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, bodyboarding, river kayaking and outrigger canoe tours (all weather permitting). The resort offers complimentary cruiser bikes on a first-come, first-served basis, and fully electric Audi e-tron vehicles are available for test drives to explore the island.
For families, Seedlings offers a children’s activity center where keiki (kids) learn about Kaua’i’s sea creatures, gardening, Hawaiian storytelling and the true meaning of aloha through discovery, play and exploration.
Beyond the resort: exploring Kaua’i’s North Shore
While it’s tempting to never leave the property, Kaua’i's North Shore offers countless adventures just beyond the resort gates. The charming town of Hanalei—a bohemian, rustic surf town—is a must-visit for its laid-back vibe, local boutiques and beloved restaurants.
My favorite meals off-property included Bar Acuda, Hanalei Bread Company, Nourish Hanalei, Java Kai, Wake Up Delicious, Kalalea Juice Hale, Wishing Well Coffee, Kalypso Island Grill and Duane’s Ono Char Burger.
“I love the small town feel,” Eaton shares. “There are friendly beginner waves at Black Pot so you can take a surf lesson, and that, hands down, you’ll never forget for the rest of your life. Or if you’re on a more expert scale, you can go out and find those waves all in the same place. The river is so much fun, so if you’re not up for waves, going for a paddle, whether it’s a stand-up paddle, or a kayak, you’re just sort of really just taking it all in, and those are the things I love.”
Nearby attractions include Princeville Makai Golf Club (a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course consistently ranked among the top courses in the country), Hanalei Pavilion, Kīlauea Point Lighthouse, Kīlauea Farmers Market and the legendary Nāpali Coast.
Local beaches on the North Shore include Anini, Secret, Pali Ke Kua, Puu Poa and Hanalei beach,
Off-property excursions arranged through the concierge include helicopter tours over the island’s hidden waterfalls and verdant valleys, catamaran snorkel trips, sunset sails along the Nāpali Coast, ATV adventures, zipline tours through tropical canopy and visits to botanical gardens like Limahuli Garden & Preserve. The Waipā Foundation offers food and farm tours that provide an in-depth look at the Hawaiian cultural relationship between people, food and 'āina (natural resources).
Little details that make a big difference
It’s the small touches that transform a great hotel into an unforgettable one. At 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, those details are everywhere: the handcrafted wooden room keys made from recycled birch and walnut, the coasters fashioned from recycled cork, the in-room chalkboards with gentle sustainability reminders and the refillable Path water bottles that eliminate single-use plastic.
I found myself on my phone less than ever, despite having tons of free time and being a lover and consumer of social media.
“I’m not surprised you say that,” Eaton tells me. “When we were opening, the idea was, oh, we're going to have all digital menus and all digital this. [But] people don’t want to be on their phone. They actually want to see the old-fashioned, like, look at our programming guide. Look at the menu. And so we had to shift and adapt because, yeah, you’re always on your phone. So you want to just, like, be present and put it on do not disturb and not scroll for other information.”
The resort even has a “second life library” where guests finishing books can add one and take one, creating a constantly evolving collection.
“It’s a brand that I think has [exceeded] all in the sustainability nature. We’re now taking our big leaps into wellness and trying to do that on the wellness front, too. And wellness is so personal. But we want it to surprise you and meet you around every corner. It's an exciting time for us,” Eaton teases.
Coming home to yourself
By my final morning at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, I understood what Eaton meant when she described the feeling guests have here: “It’s like you’re in your happy place. You’re living your best version of you. And so it’s like as soon as you leave, you’re planning, whether you have it on the calendar or you know, like, what’s my next celebration where I can make the excuse to come out?”
It’s more than a hotel, it’s a reminder of what matters. A place where the mountains command reverence, the ocean invites contemplation and every detail conspires to bring you back to yourself. A place where wellness isn’t a buzzword but a way of being, woven into the morning yoga practice, the farm-to-table lunch, the sunset cocktail and the sound of waves lulling you to sleep.
“It’s the feeling that you have here of your favorite things, being in a small town, having those, like, you know, mother nature’s, like, arguably one of the most beautiful places in the world to enjoy,” Eaton says.
She’s not wrong. And while I can’t promise you’ll see more rainbows here than anywhere else on Earth, I can promise this: you’ll leave feeling like you’ve found something rare and precious. A sanctuary where nature is the CEO, wellness is the foundation and aloha is a way of life.
Welcome home to 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay.
Plan your stay
Address: 5520 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI 96722
Phone: 808-826-9644
Website: 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay
Instagram: @1hotel.hanaleibay
Airport: 30 miles from Līhu'e Airport (LIH)
Room rates: Start at approximately $800 per night (rates vary seasonally)
Best time to visit: Year-round destination; winter months (December-March) offer whale watching opportunities and larger surf, while summer months (April-October) provide calmer ocean conditions perfect for snorkeling and paddleboarding.
What to pack: Resort casual attire, swimwear, hiking shoes for trail exploration, reef-safe sunscreen and a light jacket for cooler evenings.