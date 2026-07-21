Residence Yacht Club Is South Florida’s Premier Charter Destination

There’s no shortage of activity to explore in Miami, and the best way to experience South Florida is no doubt by water. Whether you’re experiencing the coastal city for the very first time or are a frequent visitor, exploring the area by boat offers can’t-miss experiences that make for an unforgettable vacation—our in our case, photo shoot.

Several images for SI Swimsuit’s July 2026 digital cover shoot with four-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo were captured on board an Ocean 90’ Sunseeker, courtesy of Residence Yacht Club. In addition to being photographed by Robin Harper at a sprawling Miami mansion, the “About Damn Time” singer also posed onboard a yacht that cruised the bay at night, making for an extraordinary feature.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

“ ... We went on a yacht and spent the evening kind of cruising around and seeing the Miami cityscape, the city lights,” Lizzo stated of her time on board. “It was it was dreamy, honestly. It was like a perfect day.”

Residence Yacht Club, which is a branch of Black Briar Management, a premier luxury property management firm in Miami, operates a fleet of 25 elite vessels that are available to charter throughout South Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Whether you’re a foodie looking to experience a spread curated by a celebrity chef or are a health and wellness fanatic seeking a day curated to your tastes, Residence Yacht Club delivers. Snorkeling on a private island and getting the VIP treatment along Miami River’s elite waterfront lounges are other extraordinary experiences available to guests. And if you’re looking to venture out a little farther, you’re in luck.

Ocean 90' Sunseeker | Courtesy of Residence Yacht Club

“We’ll take our guests to parts of the Caribbean and the Bahamas,” Eric Levin, founder and managing partner of Residence Yacht Club, tells SI Swimsuit. “[Clients] can book with us leaving from Miami, or we can arrange their travel to get to the Caribbean, and then we have boats meet them there to take them on different excursions.”

For those visiting Miami, Levin recommends that vacationers make the trip to Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas east of Miami. Residence Yacht Club offers a charter to the destination, which Levin describes as an easy and worthwhile trip. “ They get the taste of the Bahamas, the great fishing and diving, and it’s only a two-and-a-half hour trip to get from Miami to there,” he says.

Residence Yacht Club’s Bimini Shipwreck Excursion is a three-day, full-service experience featuring snorkeling, private dining, unparalleled sunset views and more. And with a maximum of 13 guests on each charter, you’re assured an intimate experience that prioritizes customer service above all else. Levin guarantees a five-star experience, as all Residence Yacht Club staff are trained “ above and beyond their normal expertise.”

Ocean 90' Sunseeker | Courtesy of Residence Yacht Club

From visiting Miami’s Raccoon Island to chartering a sunset cruise, check out all of Resident Yacht Club’s experiences to start building your dream vacation in South Florida and beyond. In addition to chartering a vessel for a one-time luxury excursion, Residence Yacht Club offers an exclusive VIP membership by application only. Learn more here.

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