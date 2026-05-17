Spring Studios Is Manhattan’s Hub for Culture and Creative Community

Spring Studios, located within New York City’s Spring Place in the heart of Tribeca, is a full-service studio space for creatives, ranging from photography and film to podcasting and live events. The facility hosted the SI Swimsuit Social Club this Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, where models, magazine staff and the public had a chance to mingle during an immersive, two-day experience that intersected entertainment, fashion, beauty and culture.

Friday’s Social Club event featured a VIP ticketed brunch and model meet and greets, while Saturday’s programming included five live shows hosted by influencer and podcaster Shannon Ford. Additionally, Masterclasses with TikTok, Microsoft, LTK and Dear Media were hosted throughout the day, with the opportunity for fans to once again meet and mingle with talent while attending various panels.

Spritz bar | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

“Spring excels at hosting multi-dimensional programming where content capture, live experiences, hospitality, talent and brand partnerships coexist under one roof,” Melinda Cragan Lindland, managing director, North America, Spring Studios, says. “The venue was built for movement and transformation, which is essential for non-traditional experiential formats. There’s also an authenticity to hosting creative communities here—it never feels overly corporate or manufactured.”

Jasmine Sanders, Tiffany Haddish, Tunde Oyeneyin and Jocelyn Corona | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

In addition to serving as the home base for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Social Club, Spring Studios has hosted New York Fashion Week shows, as well as the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything event and Mastercard’s Priceless Culinary Experience. The legendary Pirelli Calendar has been photographed in the space, along with countless other campaigns that continue to shape fashion and culture over the years.

Perfume bar | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

“The lines between industries are disappearing. Fashion brands are becoming media companies, athletes are becoming cultural tastemakers, and events themselves are evolving into immersive brand worlds,” Cragan Lindland observes. “Spring supports that evolution because the campus can seamlessly flex between production, hospitality, experiential, editorial and live events. On any given day, you might find a luxury fashion campaign shooting in one studio, a tech keynote downstairs and a major cultural event happening upstairs. That coexistence is very unique to Spring.”

Dr. Alex teeth whitening station | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

The event facility always has its finger on the pulse of what’s next, which helps to continually draw in creative clientele, as well as those that perhaps feel a bit more untraditional. Cragan Lindland says that she is seeing more “corporate and traditionally conservative industries” gravitate toward creative spaces like Spring Studios in an effort to forge connection.

Olandria | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

“Brands that may have once defaulted to a ballroom or conference center are now looking for environments that feel more dynamic, design-forward and emotionally engaging,” she says. “More broadly, it’s exciting to watch Spring continue to evolve alongside culture rather than trying to chase it. That ability to adapt while still maintaining a strong point of view is what keeps the space so relevant.”

And when it comes to the future of storytelling, production-first institutions like Spring are leading the way where the intersection of media, fashion and culture is concerned—which is exactly what makes Spring Studios stand out among the rest.

Perfume bar | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

“Creative campuses are becoming ecosystems rather than standalone venues,” Cragan Lindland says. “The future belongs to spaces that can support content creation, live experiences, hospitality, and community all at once. Places like Spring become creative collaborators in the storytelling process, not just the backdrop.”