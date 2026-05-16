Get Ready With SI Swimsuit Models Behind the Scenes of the 2026 VIP Launch Party

This week has been one for the books for SI Swimsuit! The 2026 issue officially dropped on Tuesday, May 12, revealing all 34 models featured on the glossy pages. This year was extra special, as the brand traveled around the globe for sensational shoots in Botswana, Montauk, N.Y., Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, South Caicos and Fort Myers, Fla. The launch also meant the reveal of this year’s four cover stars: actor and recording artist Hilary Duff, comedian Tiffany Haddish, content creator Alix Earle and four-time SI Swimsuit staple Nicole Williams English.

Needless to say, this occasion gave the brand every reason to celebrate, and you better believe if there’s one thing SI Swimsuit knows how to do, it’s throw a rockin’ party! (Well, that and photograph beautiful models in equally beautiful swimwear, of course.) And we mean “rockin’” literally here, as the event took place at the fabulous Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Ilona Maher, Tunde Oyeneyin, Fetty Wap, Meredith Mickelson, Jocelyn Corona and Alix Earle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

To kick off the evening, the SI Swimsuit team and the models in attendance convened for a champagne toast on the rooftop of the venue to commemorate the special moment. From there, the group mingled before heading over to the official VIP launch party, where they walked the red carpet before dancing the night away to the hits of Fetty Wap, who hit the stage to perform throughout the event. And the good news is, you don't need an invitation (or a time machine) to get a sneak peek into the star-studded evening! See photos from the exclusive event here. You can also take a closer look at a few of our favorite looks from the event here, and catch up on what our cover models wore here.

But before the stars of SI Swimsuit 2026 could hit the dance floor, they had to get red carpet ready! With the help of a few fan-favorite brands, the dynamic group of women felt refreshed and radiant, looking remarkable for the evening ahead. This included the opportunity to freshen up their luxurious locks at a hair bar by Kérastase, rejuvenating Softwave treatments to tighten skin and brighten their complexions and a full glam squad to leave this year’s models looking and feeling their best.

Take a look behind the scenes and see how a few brand stars—including rookies Jocelyn Corona, Erin Marley Klay and Remi Bader, as well as 2025 Rookie of the Year, Ilona Maher—got ready for the evening’s festivities!

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Kérastase

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography