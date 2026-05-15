Inside the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s VIP Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York

Last night was one for the books, as the incredible women featured in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue took to the red carpet to celebrate the launch of this year’s magazine. Not only did cover girls Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English shine, but each and every woman took their moment in the spotlight as an opportunity to make a lasting impression. Find our list of best dressed stars from the night here.

The red carpet, held on Thursday, May 14, also brought about several viral moments, including Baywatch costars Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader posing for the cameras together and Haddish’s sweet birthday shoutout to Camille Kostek’s beau, Rob Gronkowski. Plus, Ilona Maher was crowned SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year by the publication’s editor in chief, MJ Day.

After walking the red carpet, models and VIP guests were treated to a night of celebratory music, fun and drinks at an exclusive after-party. A surprise appearance by rapper Fetty Wap kept SI Swimsuit stars dancing long into the night, while models had the chance to mix and mingle throughout the evening. Below, take a look at just a few of the highlights from a truly extraordinary night in honor of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue and its 34 dazzling models.

Ilona Maher | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish | Nina Westervelt

Christen Goff, Katie Austin and Camille Kostek | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Haley Baylee | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English | Nina Westervelt

Nina Agdal, Molly Sims and Bethenny Frankel | Nina Westervelt

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alix Earle and Achieng Agutu | Nina Westervelt

Ellie Thumann, XANDRA and Gabi Moura | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olandria | Nina Westervelt

Fetty Wap | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders and Jena Sims | Nina Westervelt

Tiffany Haddish | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson | Nina Westervelt

Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brooks Nader | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jena Sims and Molly Sims | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ilona Maher, Tunde Oyeneyin, Fetty Wap, Meredith Mickelson, Jocelyn Corona and Alix Earle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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