Inside the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s VIP Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York
Last night was one for the books, as the incredible women featured in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue took to the red carpet to celebrate the launch of this year’s magazine. Not only did cover girls Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English shine, but each and every woman took their moment in the spotlight as an opportunity to make a lasting impression. Find our list of best dressed stars from the night here.
The red carpet, held on Thursday, May 14, also brought about several viral moments, including Baywatch costars Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader posing for the cameras together and Haddish’s sweet birthday shoutout to Camille Kostek’s beau, Rob Gronkowski. Plus, Ilona Maher was crowned SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year by the publication’s editor in chief, MJ Day.
After walking the red carpet, models and VIP guests were treated to a night of celebratory music, fun and drinks at an exclusive after-party. A surprise appearance by rapper Fetty Wap kept SI Swimsuit stars dancing long into the night, while models had the chance to mix and mingle throughout the evening. Below, take a look at just a few of the highlights from a truly extraordinary night in honor of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue and its 34 dazzling models.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.