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Inside the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s VIP Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York

Take a look at the exclusive event from our POV.
Cara O’Bleness|
Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English
Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Last night was one for the books, as the incredible women featured in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue took to the red carpet to celebrate the launch of this year’s magazine. Not only did cover girls Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English shine, but each and every woman took their moment in the spotlight as an opportunity to make a lasting impression. Find our list of best dressed stars from the night here.

The red carpet, held on Thursday, May 14, also brought about several viral moments, including Baywatch costars Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader posing for the cameras together and Haddish’s sweet birthday shoutout to Camille Kostek’s beau, Rob Gronkowski. Plus, Ilona Maher was crowned SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year by the publication’s editor in chief, MJ Day.

After walking the red carpet, models and VIP guests were treated to a night of celebratory music, fun and drinks at an exclusive after-party. A surprise appearance by rapper Fetty Wap kept SI Swimsuit stars dancing long into the night, while models had the chance to mix and mingle throughout the evening. Below, take a look at just a few of the highlights from a truly extraordinary night in honor of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue and its 34 dazzling models.

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English
Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish | Nina Westervelt
Christen Goff, Katie Austin and Camille Kostek
Christen Goff, Katie Austin and Camille Kostek | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Haley Baylee
Haley Baylee | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English
Jasmine Sanders, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English | Nina Westervelt
Nina Agdal, Molly Sims and Bethenny Frankel
Nina Agdal, Molly Sims and Bethenny Frankel | Nina Westervelt
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alix Earle and Achieng Agutu
Alix Earle and Achieng Agutu | Nina Westervelt
Ellie Thumann, XANDRA and Gabi Moura
Ellie Thumann, XANDRA and Gabi Moura | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olandria
Olandria | Nina Westervelt
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders and Jena Sims
Jasmine Sanders and Jena Sims | Nina Westervelt
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson
Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson | Nina Westervelt
Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel
Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jena Sims and Molly Sims
Jena Sims and Molly Sims | Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ilona Maher, Tunde Oyeneyin, Fetty Wap, Meredith Mickelson, Jocelyn Corona and Alix Earle
Ilona Maher, Tunde Oyeneyin, Fetty Wap, Meredith Mickelson, Jocelyn Corona and Alix Earle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

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