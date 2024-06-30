Swim With Sharks in Caye Caulker, Belize for a Caribbean Island Summer Getaway
If adventure is what you seek when it comes to traveling, look no further than Caye Caulker, Belize. The small island off the coast of Belize is tiny, but offers up a big-time adrenaline rush through one activity in particular: swimming with sharks and stingrays.
Take it from SI Swimsuit model Kate Love, who in her tenth year of posing for the publication in 2022, enjoyed an excursion that found her swimming with nurse sharks along the Belize Barrier Reef. In order to get to the location, Love took a 30-minute plane ride, which then led to a golf cart and boat ride to get to her destination. And though she was initially a bit intimidated by the idea of swimming with sharks and stingrays, the model quickly found her footing.
“It was cool!” she later reiterated to SI Swimsuit of the experience. “I mean, they were nurse sharks. I was not swimming with Great Whites. But there were tons of them, and you could get close, so it gets your heart rate going a little bit. They would dump food in the water and have us swim through them. I was almost touching them!”
If, like Bock, you are also an adventure-seeker, Belize offers plenty of fun-filled activity. Bocawina Rainforest Resort & Adventures, located in Mayflower Bocawina National Park in Alta Vista, Belize, is an all-inclusive jungle experience full of fun. Book your ziplining, waterfall rappelling, hiking and birdwatching excursions at the park here.
For more on what to see do and explore in the Caye Caulker region of Belize, click here.