The Austin Estate, a Luxurious Desert Mountain Escape, Awaits in California
As the winter temperatures continue to dip in many parts of the country, now just might be the perfect time to plan a warm-weather getaway. And whether you’re planning a mid-winter break, are a future bride or are in charge of your next corporate getaway, The Austin Estate will certainly deliver.
The sprawling six-acre private estate, located in La Quinta, Calif., offers six en suite bedrooms, a tennis court, pickleball court and putting green, and is available for private stays, weddings and corporate events. Plus, The Austin Estate is just steps away from the La Quinta Resort, a luxury hotel located on Eisenhower Dr., La Quinta, CA 92253 that offers more than 700 rooms, as well as world-class tennis courts, a luxurious spa, three unique restaurants and more.
The gorgeous property, owned by Denise and Jeff Austin, served as the backdrop for Brianna LaPaglia’s January 2025 SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot, as well as four-time brand model Katie Austin’s May 2024 wedding. Last year, she and husband Lane Armstrong tied the knot on the sprawling family property in front of 230 guests.
“My wedding at The Austin Estate was beyond my wildest dreams,” Austin tells SI Swimsuit. “Of course, I’m biased since it’s my parents’ estate, yet I think anyone who stepped foot on the six-acre property would agree it is magical. The energy the property has, the historic meaning behind it, the beautiful weather, the mountain so close—it is breathtaking. I called our wedding an ‘on-campus wedding’ because our guests all stayed steps away at La Quinta Resort. They walked over for each event, and not getting in a car or a bus was just the cherry on top.”
With six en suite bedrooms, The Austin Estate can accommodate roughly 12 guests, while the nearby La Quinta Resort is the ideal location for additional party attendees to stay overnight. Plus, both properties are located approximately 25 miles from downtown Palm Springs, which features walkable shopping and dining, as well as architecture tours, botanical gardens and more.
FAQ
Where is the estate?
The Austin Estate is located on Avenida Fernando in La Quinta, CA. 92253.
How far is the estate from the airport?
The Austin Estate is less than 20 miles from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), and roughly a 35-minute commute by car.
What are the estate’s rates?
For rates, contact The Austin Estate directly (see info below).
Contact information
Phone: (703) 626-4052
Email: austinestateinquiries@gmail.com