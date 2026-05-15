The Dominick Hotel Is a Luxury-Five Star Accommodation in the Heart of SoHo

If you’re seeking five-star service and immaculate city views during your next stay in New York City, The Dominick Hotel, located at 246 Spring St., New York, N.Y., offers all that and so much more. With incredibly friendly and helpful staff, opulent amenities and a prime location in SoHo, you won’t find better accommodations in the city. When the SI Swimsuit team is in town, The Dominick is one of our very favorite places to stay, and you’ll soon learn why.

The Dominick exterior | Courtesy of The Dominick

Tucked into the heart of downtown Manhattan, the venue is a full-service, five diamond hotel with attentive staff, an in-house spa, rooftop pool and multiple dining options right on the property. Plus, with some of the city’s best restaurants and sights just moments away, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better place to rest your head at the end of a long day of exploring.

Accommodations

The hotel offers a range of accommodations fit for various needs. King rooms, one- and two-bedroom suites, spa suites and penthouses are all available, and the rooms are among the largest offerings in SoHo, according to The Dominick’s general manager, Justine McCleery.

“[Rooms feature] floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, all furnished by Fendi Casa, with deep- soaking tubs and views of either the Manhattan skyline or the Hudson River,” she notes of just a few highlights. “With only 12 rooms per floor, it feels quieter and more residential than you’d expect from a 46-story building.”

View from room | Courtesy of The Dominick

While rates generally run from around $600/night in the slower months, rooms can go up to $1,300/night during peak season. The Dominick’s current offering, Linger Longer, grants guests additional cost savings for staying three nights or more. “It’s designed for guests who want to actually settle into the neighborhood rather than rush through it—more time in SoHo for less,” McCleery explains.

Dining

The Dominick offers three dining options, including El Ta’Koy, an open-air dining experience, Mezzanine, a sit-down venue offering contemporary American cuisine, and Café Mezz, your one-stop shop for light bites and a great cup of coffee.

Mezzanine | Courtesy of The Dominick

“At Mezzanine, the Micro Menu is worth exploring: a rotating set of elevated small bites that complement the main menu, good for grazing rather than a full sit-down,” McCleery suggests. Elevate your meal while experiencing local flavors with items like a Short Rib Slider, Barbecue Chicken Tostada and Grilled Shrimp WIth Quinoa.

El Ta’Koy | Courtesy of The Dominick

Meanwhile, El Ta’Koy brings Hawaii’an island flavor to SoHo, where you’ll find small bites like Popcorn Chicken, Miso Glazed Pork Ribs and more on the small bites menu. Don’t forget a poolside cocktail, either.

“The poolside drink to order in summer is the Mana Breeze from El Ta’Koy—mezcal, watermelon juice, lemon, Italicus, agave and fresh basil,” McCleery says.

Other nearby venues with a great happy hour include Milady’s on Prince Street (featuring discounted cocktails and oysters daily) as well as Botanica on Houston. Offsite, there are also several can’t-miss eateries within walking distance of The Dominick. Visitors should be sure to add Balthazar on Spring Street, Carbone in the West Village and Dominique Ansel Bakery to their itinerary.

What to do

Treat yourself

The Dominick’s official wellness partner, TruBe, offers Pilates classes on the hotel’s highest floor, while the hotel’s Sisley Paris Spa allows guests to treat themselves to a little R&R throughout their stay.

Sisley Spa Paris | Courtesy of The Dominick

“[It’s] a full two-level spa with private hammams (one of only two in Manhattan), salt chambers, sauna, steam room and relaxation lounges with an outdoor terrace,” McCleery explains of the venue. “The signature treatment uses honey from the hotel's own rooftop hives.”

Dominick terrace loungers | Courtesy of The Dominick

During the summer months, be sure to spend some leisure time at Terrace on 7, which features a rooftop pool, cabanas and poolside service by El Ta’Koy.

“ In the summer it's one of the better places to spend an afternoon in the city—and it's a genuine luxury in a neighborhood where outdoor space is hard to come by,” McCleery points out.

Shopping

If designer shopping is on your to-do list, you’re in luck! Head over to nearby Greene Street, where you’ll find Prada, Chanel and Loewe. 260 Sample Sale is another great option, where you’ll find high-end designers at real discounts. And if you’re looking for something more unique and independent, McCleery recommends checking out Aime Leon Dore and McNally Jackson books on Prince Street.

What to see

Little Island

“[Be sure to check out] the floating park on the Hudson at Pier 55, built on tulip-shaped pillars,” McCleery suggests, noting that it’s free, offers great river views and is an easy walk from the hotel.

Little Island | LeoPatrizi/Getty Images

Governors Island

Take a ferry from lower Manhattan to check out the island’s rolling hills, art installations and some truly incredible views.

Elizabeth Street Garden

This community sculpture garden in Nolita is tucked between buildings. McCleery describes it as “calm and a little unexpected.”

Venture off the beaten path by foot

In addition to the above can’t-miss itinerary items, McCleery suggests taking a walk through the SoHo neighborhood to see where the day takes you. “SoHo has some of the best shopping in the world but the most interesting spots aren’t always on Broadway or Prince,” she says. “Head down Greene, Mercer or Wooster and you'll find independent boutiques, free galleries and a version of the neighborhood that doesn't feel like a tourist circuit.”