Fans Can’t Get Enough of Olandria’s Stunning SI Swimsuit 2026 Debut

It’s official: Olandria is now an SI Swimsuit model!

On Tuesday, May 12, the reality TV star and model officially joined the SI Swimsuit family with her stunning rookie shoot, photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., quickly making waves online.

SI Swimsuit 2026 becomes “Sports Ola-strated”

The breakout reality TV sensation first won the hearts of contestants (and viewers at home) during her appearance on Love Island USA Season 7 last summer. Following her time on the show, she continued to grow her audience as a content creator and model, curating a dedicated fan base thanks to her authentic personality and standout style.

And in 2026, her star has only continued to rise, as she’s quickly become a fan favorite to spot on the red carpet or at Fashion Week. Over the last year alone, she's appeared in Vanity Fair, Vogue, InStyle and Glamour. SI Swimsuit was added to this growing list when the magazine began teasing the groups of women who’d make up the roster of 34 women featured in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue earlier this year.

Several models joined the brand in Fort Myers, Fla., including a mix of magazine staples and rookies, comprising Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Ellie Thumann and, of course, the aforementioned Olandria. “Feeling grateful for every lesson, every challenge, and every dream that led me here 🥹🤍@si_swimsuit,” she penned on Instagram following the issue’s release, sharing a selection of snapshots from her SI Swimsuit gallery with her 2.4 million followers.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Fans can’t get enough of Olandria’s SI Swimsuit debut

At the time of this article’s publication, the Instagram post celebrating her debut has already garnered over 279,000 likes and 3,350 comments, with a mix of fans, famous friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models hopping on the post to sing the star’s praises.

“Work that water!” Three-time SI Swimsuit model and Olympian Ilona Maher proclaimed. Content creator and fellow newcomer Remi Bader then wrote, “Rookies!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful girl.” Two-time SI Swimsuit model and Paralympian Ali Truwit concurred, adding, “SO stunning ❤️.”

“Sports Ola-strated 😍,” content creator Destiny Marilyn quipped. Meanwhile, one fan added, “SO PROUD OF YOU SPORTSLANDRIA!!!!” while another penned, “WE BOWLANDRIA TO SPORTSLANDRIA.”

“There’s quite literally no one else doing it like you 😭🙏🏽,” a commenter concluded. “so proud of you always”

You can check out Olandria’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

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