This Quaint Town in Long Island Is Incredibly Charming—and an SI Swimsuit Favorite
Bellport, New York is a small village located on Bellport Bay in Long Island. Officially incorporated as a village in 1910, the area now boasts a population of about 2,000 people. Despite it’s small size, it is a mighty addition to the charm and cultural pull of Long Island, drawing both long-term residents and visitors alike.
Though today it has garnered somewhat of a reputation for its sweet local shops, delicious restaurants, access to Fire Island and vibrant art scene, it yet maintains the low-key charm that has always made it unique. It remains, to some extent, the hidden gem that it has been since its incorporation.
Driving around the town, you’re sure to encounter kids sailing on the Great South Bay or locals having cocktails on the Bellport Bay Yacht Club porch, all of which is a testament to the town’s historic character and strong sense of community.
To showcase all of that and more, the SI Swimsuit team has curated a 24-hour itinerary for a visit to Bellport. The following guide features some of our favorite spots, including restaurants, local shops, beaches and more.
If you find yourself in New York City (or elsewhere) and looking for an easy, quick retreat, Bellport (and all it has to offer) is at the top of our list of recommendations.
Travel
If you’re making your way to Bellport from New York City, you can catch a train at Penn Station. The ride will take about 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Places to stay
Drop your bags at The Bellport Inn, a relatively new addition to the scene. Founded by husband and wife John and Ivana Newman in 2021, the property boasts stunning grounds, a manicured garden and three distinct rentals: The Main House, The Garden Suite and The Cottage.
Though the inn is new, the property is steeped in history. Dating back to 1889, the property offers both relaxed charm and proximity to all the best of the town’s offerings. It is located in the heart of historic Bellport Village, steps from restaurants, boutiques and the Bellport Marina on the Great South Bay.
Coffee shops, restaurants and bars
Part of Bellport’s charm lies in its delicious fare. Though small, the town is far from lacking in the food department.
After dropping your bags at the inn, head to Bellport General for coffee and a pastry. While there, make sure to check out their wide selection of housewares, clothing and accessories, and books.
Before hitting the beach, stop by the Hog Farm to grab homegrown, fresh ingredients to make the perfect packed lunch. Located in Brookhaven Hamlet (right next to Bellport), the 20-acre farm has been providing the community with over 300 varieties of vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits since opening in 1996. If you time it right, you might be able to stop into one of their family-friendly events or afternoons of live music.
Once you’ve had your fill of sightseeing—the beach stops and shopping—head to Porters on Lane, a cozy restaurant and bar located in the heart of Bellport, for a late afternoon or early evening drink. Its quaint and beloved porch serves as the perfect setting for cocktail hour.
End the night at Avinos Italian Table, a fine dining establishment with a knack for preparing the best “old-world dishes” from both Northern and Southern Italy. A family business with a friendly staff, Avinos is has a warm, welcoming atmosphere that is sure to impress.
Shops
You can’t leave Bellport without dedicating an hour or two to the sweet shops lining its streets. Ranging from floral businesses to clothiers and home good establishments, the stores are baked into the town’s charm.
Looking for a small token to take back home? Head to Good Morning Bellport, a Saturday pop-up flower shop located right outside of Bellport General. Owned and operated by artist Fabian Bernal, the company offers flowers for sale in addition to floral arrangement design for special events.
But if you’re looking to carry a piece of Bellport with you for the long term, TOLA. is a must-stop. Inspired by the beach, the decade-old boutique offers gifts, home decor, jewelry and apparel for adults and children. Operated by Bellport resident Alison Buck and situated right on Main Street, TOLA. is the perfect spot for a unique souvenir.
In the mood to do a little antiquing? Look no further than Copper Beech. In addition to curated home furnishings, art, antiques and collectibles, the storefront has quality pantry items (think spreads, sauces and canned goods) for sale.
Beaches
After exploring the town, head to the beach for a relaxing afternoon and a refreshing dip in the water. You can take the ferry from the Bellport Marina to Ho Hum Beach, a quaint, pristine stretch of beach located between the Fire Island National Seashore’s Watch Hill and Suffolk County’s Smith Point Park. Accessible only by the ferry or a private boat, the beach is open to all residents in Bellport and their guests.