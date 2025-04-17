Here’s Why Travelers Seeking Tranquility and Luxury Should Head to This Swiss City
There are not many cities that have the scenery quite like Zurich. Switzerland’s largest metropolis is much more than a booming and busy financial hub, it’s an urban oasis that perfectly blends old-world charm with cutting-edge innovation while preserving the landscape of Lake Zurich and the Alps around it. It may also be the cleanest city we’ve ever been to and one of the most orderly!
One of the oldest cities in Switzerland dating back to the Roman times, Zurich is a city that perfectly balances culture, history and nature, offering something for every type of traveler – the city slicker, the wellness warrior or the nature lover. Picturesque Cobblestone streets are still a part of the medieval Old Town, where historic churches, artisan boutiques and riverside cafés invite the masses with quiet charm. There is also a thriving art scene, award-winning gastronomy and some of the most efficient public transportation around.
Built on a gentle slope that leads down to Lake Zurich, with lush green parks and forested areas surrounding the urban zone, it’s a city that allows people to recharge without having to leave. The city is famous for its high quality of life, cleanliness and sustainability efforts. The home of Lindt chocolate is a very pedestrian-friendly city, with easy access to trams, bikes, and boats for transportation.
Zurich is not just a place you check off your travel list, it's a city that will linger in your memory with its tranquil lakeside charm, artistic soul and the kind of elegance that doesn’t try too hard. Learn more about this unforgettable place below.
What to do
Lake Zurich
In any season, Lake Zurich is worth exploring by boat or relaxing by the shore. Summer months are especially magical with its several public swimming beaches such as Strandbad Mythenquai and Strandbad Tiefenbrunnen. A sunset stroll is also a must as the light reflects off the crystal-clear water for that perfect moment.
Limmat River
Loved by locals, take a boat ride on the Limmat River to see the sites of Zurich by water. It’s a great way to see it all by taking you past Zurich’s Old Town and right to Lake Zurich in approximately 25 minutes.
The Old Town (Altstadt)
Walk the cobbled streets and hit all the historic landmarks of Zurich as you roam including the Fraumünster Church (Minster of Our Lady), the Grossmünster Church (Great Minster) and the Peterskirche (Peter's Church) with the largest clock face in Europe. They all have intricate architecture to admire.
Zurich Opera House
A cultural institution in the city, the Zurich Opera House is absolutely stunning to see in person. Opened in 1891, it is a historic landmark that continues to provide entertainment with its operas and ballets.
Uetliberg Mountain
For anyone wanting to get in their steps, Uetliberg Mountain is a great place for hiking and panoramic views of Zurich, Lake Zurich and the Alps. Regular sneakers can be worn, but for the hiking aficionado, proper hiking gear is never a bad thing.
Lindt, Home of Chocolate
A stop to Zurich wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Lindt Chocolate Museum. Learn all about the process of making their delectable treats and shop in the biggest Lindt Chocolate shop. The massive Lindt chocolate fountain will be a sight for all ages.
Bahnhofstrasse
The most famous shopping street for luxury goods is also the main road in downtown. Browse for a statement watch in IWS Schaffhausen and Patek Philippe or for anything your heart desires. During the Christmas season, Bahnhofstrasse turns into a winter wonderland with lights and décor.
Where to stay
Hotel Storchen Zurich
Hotel Storchen is a luxurious boutique hotel with views of Lake Zurich and Old Town. It is refreshingly laid-back while providing all the amenities and services needed for a memorable stay. The NEST is the hotel’s rooftop terrace that is open in the summer months.
B2 Boutique Hotel + Spa
A former brewery turned boutique hotel, B2 Boutique Hotel + Spa has amazing views and a rooftop spa. The rooms are comfortable with sleek design.
Baur Au Lac
A five-star hotel in the middle of the city center, Baur Au Lac has a beautiful garden to stroll and is rich in history. It is a seventh generation, family-run hotel in the heart of Zurich.
The Dolder Grand
An iconic five-star hotel with a luxurious spa, The Dolder Grand has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for sweeping views of the Alps and Lake Zurich. Rooms are available in the new wings as well as the main building, and there are six historically protected rooms that have been restored to their original condition.
Where to eat
Münsterhöefli
Münsterhöefli is a traditional Swiss restaurant in the heart of the city that has great views on Fraumünster Church. It is considered the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the city of Zurich.
Haus Hiltl
The world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant, Haus Hiltl has several locations but the flagship is located on Sihlstrasse. Since 1898, they have been serving fresh ingredients that will leave you satisfied.
Baur’s Brasserie
Baur’s Brasserie has one of the prettiest dining rooms in Zurich. The menu consists of reinterpreted European classics as well as well-thought out vegetarian and vegan options.
Fischerstube Restaurant
Fischerstube Restaurant can be found on Lake Zurich. It is a fish restaurant that offers a unique view with some of the freshest seafood around. The restaurant also has several events throughout the year, so be sure to check their site for more information.
Widder Bar
A stylish spot known for its cocktails and ambiance, Widder Bar’s drink menu is impressive. The atmosphere is great for a post-dinner outing and nightcap.
Streetfood
Believe it or not, Zurich’s street food options are just as good as any restaurant. Grab something at Food-Corner or in passing to eat in one of Zurich’s many parks or lakeside.
What to eat
You can’t travel to Zurich and not try fondue. Rösti is another Swiss staple that is a potato dish often enjoyed with sausages. A nice complement to Rösti is Zürcher Geschnetzeltes, a Zurich specialty made with sliced veal in a creamy sauce. Wash all of this down with some Swiss wine. Zurich is close to some of Switzerland's best wine-producing regions. And if you are interested in trying something original to Switzerland, Rivella is a Swiss soft drink made from milk whey.
FAQ
How to get there
Zurich is easily accessible via Zurich Airport (ZRH), which is about 10-15 minutes from the city center by train, taxi or tram. Swiss Air, which offers comfortable flying and top notch service, flies into Zurich from the States and other major cities. The city is well connected by trains from all major European cities, with direct services from cities like Milan, Munich and Paris.
When to visit
The best time for outdoor activities is the summer months from June to August. The temperatures never are scorching, making the weather warm and pleasant for exploring. In the winter months of December to February, it is a great city to visit before continuing to the Swiss Alps for skiing. Zurich comes alive during Christmas as well. In the spring and fall, the temperature is more mild and attracts less crowds, which is always a bonus.
What to pack
Zurich is a very walkable city, so comfortable shoes are recommended as is a good jacket for cooler evenings. In the evening, you can dress up or go casual depending on the restaurant. It’s a city, so really anything goes.
For more information, visit Zurich's Tourism Site.