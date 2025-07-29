Allow Anita Marshall’s Dazzling SI Swimsuit Shoot to Be Your August Style Guide
Anita Marshall brought island babe realness to her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Dominican Republic in 2020. All of her swimsuits were outstanding for the simple fact that they encapsulated summer. Be it because of the colors or because of the designs, these pieces are too good not to replicate before this summer comes to a close.
Trendy pieces are to be expected from any SI Swimsuit shoot. But this one, in particular, may very well be the style guide for beachwear options. Here are five of the best looks from Marshall’s feature and how they can be styled to be absolute head-turners this August.
Crochet fabric and the color brown are a combo that just belongs on the golden sands.
From the Sports Illustrated Swim brand, this type of bikini is a must-have not only because of its fabric and halter top style but also because of the way it allows for numerous kinds of accessories to be worn with it, such as this gorgeous red flower. However, a beaded necklace and body chain jewelry are also great options. The same goes for a tan brown sarong with a high slit.
One can never go wrong with a bandeau bikini, as it’s unique and never goes out of style. In addition to the comfort and ideal tan lines it provides, this type of swimwear can be mixed and matched with virtually any garment. A pair of light wash denim jeans is an easy go-to for a two-piece like this one from Myra Swim, but a black leather mini skirt is also a fire look.
Want to keep the bottom and ditch the top? That works, too! A body-hugging black crop top immediately comes to mind, as does a layered ruffled top.
This cheetah print triangle-shaped cup bikini top from Andi Bagus delivers a classic beach look. Animal print is taking summer fashion by storm—you can use this year's SI Swimsuit issue as proof.
What better way to join the trend than by copping a lookalike swimsuit to look as stunning as Marshall does in this flick? You can wear it with a matching bottom, or you can throw in a couple of unconventional pieces for a mismatched ensemble.
Blue is a color that brings out the cool side of cheetah print. Take Achieng Agutu’s Bermuda shoot, for example. Royal blue large necklaces and bangles are a lovely place to start.
An outfit as extravagant as this deep purple swimsuit from Ellie Saab does all the work, so there’s no need to add much in the clothing or accessory department. Instead, this is where hair and natural beauty come to the forefront. Marshall’s beautiful, long braids make her look absolutely serene, while her glowing face with those bright hazel eyes is just stunning.
Hairstyles one can try with a look like this one include a high sleek curly ponytail. Another go-to style that could work here is the hair being swept to one side.
Another banger of a swimsuit, this Arrow + Phoenix Swimwear piece is double-take worthy. From the warm color of mustard yellow to the criss-cross halter-neck, there’s just too much to adore about this outfit. And, as always, Marshall slays this look even more with not just her beauty but also with her half-up, half-down braids.
Cut-out swimsuits elevate any piece, so it’s best to go for toned-down additions for a swimsuit like this one, such as unbuttoned denim shorts or open-toe wedges.
Five years later, Marshall’s wardrobe for this shoot still stands as a favorite of ours—especially in the summer.