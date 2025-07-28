Penny Lane’s White String Bikini Was So Hot the Snow Melted in Switzerland
Penny Lane continues to prove she can transform any setting into her runway. For her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland, the 30-year-old model stunned in a sultry white bikini that channeled both alpine elegance and summer heat.
Among many dazzling bikinis and one-pieces, the England native sizzled in Shani Shemer’s Giselle Bikini Top ($178), a halterneck style with unpadded cups and delicate pearl bead detailing at the center. The lightweight design tied at the neck and back for a custom fit, while the cream color and shimmering hardware added a touch of bridal romance. She paired it with the Kira Bikini Bottom ($165), a pull-on style featuring matching pearl-beaded side straps that glistened against the snowy backdrop. The set’s minimal coverage and flattering cut struck the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated.
Styled simply, with her long blonde hair slicked back from a dip in the pool and a rosy glow from the cold air, the England native fully embraced the “anything for the shot” mentality.
Her sculpted figure and long, lean legs took center stage as she struck multiple supermodel poses and radiated steamy vibes, practically melting the mid-winter snow.
This standout moment was part of a shoot that celebrated contrasts—soft snow and sleek swimwear, rugged cityscapes and delicate textures.
Beyond the aesthetics, Lane has always connected her modeling career with a larger message. “I share Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s passion for promoting healthy body standards, particularly in the fashion industry,” she previously told the brand. “It is heartening to see that there has been a shift towards more inclusive and body-positive representations in media and advertising, but there is still a long way to go. I believe that everyone should be celebrated for their unique qualities and strengths, rather than being judged based on their appearance or conforming to narrow beauty standards. It is exciting to see that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a champion for this movement, and I am honored to be a part of this history in the making.”
She was discovered through the Swim Search in 2023 and went on to co-win the open casting call, securing her rookie debut in the 2024 issue, where she posed for Ben Watts in Portugal.
Today, Lane uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous, jet-setting life, while also always keeping it real with fans and promoting a healthy, body-positive mindset and lifestyle.