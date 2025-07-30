A Perfect Cape May Escape: My Guide to the Ultimate Family-Friendly Getaway
Below, SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady shares her ultimate travel guide for the perfect seaside family vacation.
If Cape May, N.J., isn’t already on your bucket list, let me make the case: this charming seaside town is the kind of place that feels like it’s been plucked straight from a storybook. We stayed at Congress Hall, the crown jewel of Cape May and the oldest seaside resort in America. Walking through its grand halls, I felt like I’d stepped right into a scene from The Great Gatsby! It's elegant, timeless and magical.
Day one: A garden lunch and poolside luxury
Our first stop was Beach Plum Farm, where the grounds look so perfectly manicured they could double as the set of a Nancy Meyers movie, which is where I thrive. Give me a linen pant, a wide brim hat and some hydrangeas and I'm golden! We grabbed lunch right in the garden and everything was fresh, flavorful and farm-to-table. We also were able to feed the chickens on site which was a big win for the kids.
Then it was time to check into Congress Hall. Naturally, the pool was calling our name. We were greeted with a private cabana stocked with food, drinks and juice boxes for the kids (major mom points!). That said, even if you don’t spring for the cabana, the pool area has the same lavish, old-world charm. The staff made the experience even better with pool games like basketball, treasure hunts and more, which kept the kids entertained while we enjoyed our first round of vacation piña coladas (virgin for the kids of course!).
Dinner that night was at The Blue Pig Tavern, a local favorite conveniently tucked right inside the hotel. The menu had something for everyone, from grown-up comfort food to kid-approved classics (you know, chicken fingers and grilled cheese). For dessert, we walked just down the hall to Tommy's Folly for homemade ice cream, which we ate out on the lawn in rocking chairs while the kids played tag near the koi pond. It felt like a perfect summer night. By this point, I was wishing we had booked a longer stay.
Day two: Sunrise to sunsets by the sea
The next morning began with a caffeine pilgrimage to Magic Brain Coffee right across from the hotel. I'm a coffee snob and it was the one thing I researched heavily before arriving. This place did not disappoint! I ordered a vanilla iced latte while my husband tried their iced matcha, which I’m still convinced is the best matcha I’ve ever had in my life.
From there, we headed straight to the Congress Hall beach setup, where lounge chairs, umbrellas and towels were all waiting for us. If you’re a parent, you know this is a game-changer! No wrestling with beach gear required. Our beach cabana offered just the right amount of shade for the kids to build sandcastles all day long, and by lunchtime, the beachside food service had us covered without leaving the sand. Again, a cabana isn't needed, but I would do it again as I think it's worth every penny to be able to have a station at the beach!
Day three: Pancakes and the lighthouse
We couldn’t leave without breakfast at the legendary Uncle Bill’s Pancake House, and let me tell you, their pancakes are dreamy! They are light, fluffy and pure perfection. Totally lived up to the hype. On our way home, we made a quick stop at the Cape May Lighthouse, which was as breathtaking as it was historic. It’s truly a must-see if you want to end your trip with a dose of coastal beauty. (Forewarning, it is 199 steps to the top!).
After cleaning up, we strolled down Washington Street Mall, a charming pedestrian area filled with shops and treats. We loved Bath Time for unique finds, like make your own bath soap, and Swede in America for chic home goods (which reminded me of my SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Switzerland. Same vibes!. We of course grabbed a bag of saltwater taffy for the walk home. Dinner was at Fins, a casual, all-American spot that’s perfect for a no-fuss, family-friendly meal. Get the fish and chips!
The highlight of the night, though, was the Congress Hall Carnival, which happens every Monday evening throughout the summer. Think old-fashioned games, face painting, giant pretzels, snow cones, fire jugglers, men on stilts and a little train that loops around the lawn (my son’s personal obsession). It felt like I’d been dropped into a classic movie—everything was colorful, nostalgic and a little surreal.
Must-do Cape May highlights
- Stay: Congress Hall for that “living in a period film” vibe.
- Eat: Blue Pig Tavern (comfort classics), Uncle Bill’s (pancake heaven) and Tommy’s Folly (for a sweet ending). Peace Pie also has killer ice cream sandwiches!
- Sip: Magic Brain Coffee. Don’t skip the iced matcha!
- Explore: Beach Plum Farm’s gardens and Washington Street Mall.
- Notable Stores: West End Garage for great vintage items, Bath Time for all things bath and body, Winterwood Christmas Shoppe for Christmas trinkets and ornaments, Swede Things In America for one-of-a-kind items!
- Play: Congress Hall for pool games, bean bag toss, the Monday Night Carnival, ice cream and beach cabanas.
- See: Cape May Lighthouse for unbeatable views.