Ilona Maher Flaunts Her Figure in Multiple Bikinis, Dances Along to Role Model’s Viral Hit
Ilona Maher just gave fans a peek at her stunning SI Swimsuit year two styling—and reminded everyone why she’s a fan favorite both in the magazine and across social media.
The Olympian, who helped Team USA secure its first-ever bronze medal in rugby sevens last summer, shared a playful new video on Instagram, flaunting her sun-kissed glow, sculpted frame and trademark confidence as she sang along to Role Model’s viral hit, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.”
“Shooting with Sports Illustrated again to show that strong is still sexy,” read the on-screen text.
The track has become a standout moment at the artist’s shows, where one lucky fan (or surprise celebrity guest) is invited onstage to dance during the infectious chorus. And after seeing Maher’s latest post, it’s safe to say she’s our favorite “Sally,” owning the role straight from the shores of Barbados.
In the iconic reel, the Maybelline and Coppertone ambassador twirls, flexes and struts her way through a flawless lineup of swimwear. She models everything from sleek one-pieces and bold cut-outs to barely-there bikinis, all while exuding charisma and good vibes. Whether she’s tossing her hair or hitting a playful pose, the 28-year-old native channels the same dynamic energy that earned her the runner-up spot on Dancing With the Stars season 33.
“Thank you to @si_swimsuit for once again letting me showcase my strong, powerful body and for making me feel so beautiful,” she captioned the post. “For young Ilona wearing a bikini was once unthinkable but now I’d actually prefer to be prancing around in one. Stay sexy, folks.”
“This is healing multiple generations of women who experienced so much emotional trauma over the only bodies that were ever featured in magazines when we were growing up. You’re a queen and a hero to us!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Diane Sanfilippo gushed in the comments.
“Redefining what power looks like on and off the rugby pitch 🔥🫶,” Adidas Rugby chimed.
“This is the energy I need going into this summer!,” Wendell and Leilani added.
The Vermont native and San Diego resident made her SI Swimsuit debut last September, starring on the digital issue cover after a shoot with Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y.. The duo reunited in Barbados for her second feature, and her breathtaking photos will be featured in the upcoming May issue.
With her expert content creation skills and signature sense of humor, it’s no surprise Maher has quickly become one of the most beloved rising stars in both sports and fashion.