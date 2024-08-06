Paralympian Brenna Huckaby Opens Up About the Importance of Therapy
SI Swimsuit legend Brenna Huckaby is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist who is also known for her mental health and disability advocacy work. The 28-year-old professional snowboarder and mom of two took to Instagram earlier today to share an important message destigmatizing therapy that we believe bears repeating.
In her reel on Aug. 6, Huckaby noted that she initially started her therapy journey after winning gold at the 2018 Paralympic winter games in Pyeongchang. Despite her victory, Huckaby fell into a deep depression following the games, and thus, her experience with therapy began.
She then went on to share the benefits she’s gleaned from participating in therapy while noting that focusing on her mental health has increased her quality of life.
“Using mental health support isn’t a sign of being broken or less than; it’s significantly increased my life satisfaction and enjoyment,” Huckaby wrote. “Through therapy I’ve found ways to live in alignment with my values, passions, and mission without conforming to outside expectations.”
She went on to note that taking care of her mental health is just as important as prioritizting her physical well-being. “Don’t be afraid to seek support from a therapist, coach, or mentor because the quality of your life matters. 🫶🏼,” Huckaby urged her 118,000 Instagram followers.
As always, we applaud Huckaby for using her platform to draw attention to mental health-related matters. Check out a few of our favorite snapshots from her 2018 SI Swimsuit feature in Aruba here.