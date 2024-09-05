Model Sixtine Urges Brands to Showcase All Bodies During New York Fashion Week
Ahead of New York Fashion Week’s official kick-off tomorrow, plenty of celebrities have been attending events leading up to the city’s most fashion-forward time of the year. Following an event with CUUP on the evening of Sept. 3, SI Swimsuit model Sixtine took to Instagram to share just how inspired she was by the size-inclusive collection—while also sharing her hopes for inclusion throughout NYFW.
“Met so many sweet and wonderful women this evening. Surrounded by so many curve and plus size wom[e]n and i am really keeping my hopes up high that that’s the vibe that continues throughout this fashion week,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “brands, we’re counting on you to show up for us!! to showcase us!! to include us!! over half the women in america are above a size 16, there is absolutely NO REASON we shouldn’t see inclusivity on the runways.”
In addition to her work within the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue over the last two years, the model is also a content creator and body neutrality advocate. Last September, Sixtine walked her very first New York Fashion Week runway show for lingerie brand Adore Me.
“my very first nyfw show 🥹,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. “truly such an honor to have walked this show among such amazing women for one of my favorite brands ❤️ will forever be grateful to @adoreme for including me in sharing such a special message: lingerie is for everybody and every BODY.”
We look forward to seeing which NYFW events Sixtine attends this year—either as a fashionable spectator or a runway star.