Brenna Huckaby on What It Means to See a Fellow Amputee in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue
Brenna Huckaby, an SI Swimsuit legend and Paralympic snowboarder with three gold medals under her belt, was the first amputee model to appear in the SI Swimsuit Issue following her 2018 feature in Aruba. And while the 28-year-old mom of two is proud to have been the first, Huckaby was thrilled to see Lauren Wasser, a fellow amputee, featured as a rookie in this year’s 60th anniversary magazine just six years later.
“I just think it’s really cool that we have another amputee and disabled model [who is] a rookie in the issue,” Huckaby tells us. “That has been something I have been hoping for since my debut, because I knew I opened the door and I was just waiting for more women to come through. My heart is so full right now seeing Lauren and how beautiful she looked and how strong and sexy. I’m just really proud of that moment.”
Huckaby, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for this year’s magazine alongside 26 fellow brand icons, initially picked up snowboarding as a form of rehabilitation after losing her right leg to cancer at the age of 14. Meanwhile, Wasser, 36, has been an advocate for women’s rights and feminine hygiene product education after losing both of her legs to toxic shock syndrome. She contracted the disease in 2012 after using a tampon as directed.
Learn more about Wasser’s story here, and read about how Huckaby is celebrating Disability Pride Month in July here.