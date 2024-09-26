Selena Gomez Speaks Out on the Power of Embracing Vulnerability to Help Others
Actress Selena Gomez isn’t ever afraid to get vulnerable. Several years ago, she opened up about her bipolar diagnosis, and in a new cover story with Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she can’t carry her own children.
“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she told the outlet. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”
Following the release of the Vanity Fair article earlier this month, Gomez gave an impassioned speech at a Women in Film (WIF) dinner event in Los Angeles about her belief in the power of opening up (as the previous examples illustrate) in order to help others.
“I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and when you want help. That is not shameful,” Gomez stated. So yeah, I shared I can’t carry a child, I shared I have bipolar ... That’s the way my life is. And I only want to be an advocate for women and that’s why I share. That’s why I like to be honest, because everybody’s going through something. I don’t have it all put together, I’m me, and that’s all I can be.”
The moment was shared on Instagram by Gomez’s mental health and wellness brand, Wondermind, which she founded in 2022. Following her speech, the women surrounding her, including the star’s younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, broke out in a round of applause. Likewise, the “Love On” singer’s fans chimed into the comments section of the Sept. 24 post with praise.
“@selenagomez you are truly so inspirational and a much needed voice to women all over the world,” one user wrote. “Thank you for shedding light on these difficult subjects. 🤍.”
“You sharing your story makes women like myself who have the same challenges feel worthy and less alone,” someone else added. “Thank you, Selena! ❤️.”
“Thank you, Selena, for sharing your most vulnerable moments,” another fan applauded. “It takes incredible strength to open up about mental health. Sometimes it breaks our hearts to let it all out, but it’s necessary for the heart, mind, and soul. Thank you for using your voice to raise awareness about mental health. Love you all ❤️.”