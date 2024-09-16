Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Couldn’t Be Sweeter in Cozy Emmys Snaps
Selena Gomez walked the red carpet of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in a dress designed to turn heads on Sunday evening. It was a black velour gown with a fit and flare silhouette and a diamond-encrusted halter neckline. The custom Ralph Lauren garment was “hand-embellished with more than 600 diamond-cut crystals in an Art Deco–reminiscent pavé neckline,” the brand explained in an Instagram post. In other words, it was a big deal.
The actress, who plays Mabel Mora in the hit series Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for her first Primetime Emmy last night: the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her work in the Hulu project. And though the 32-year-old didn’t leave the theater with the award in hand, it was a good night for her all the same—fashion and otherwise.
Gomez attended the awards show with her boyfriend, record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, 36. The pair, who have been known to show sweet affection for each other on social media and in public, didn’t shy away from the camera at the event. They posed for a handful of romantic photos throughout the night.
For the occasion, Blanco sported a black silk diamond-encrusted suit to match Gomez’s stunning gown. In other words, they were a picture-perfect pair.
Gomez is currently promoting the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.