2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie Achieng Agutu Shares 3 Tips for Swim Search Applicants
The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swim Search is officially open and accepting applications, and if you’ve always dreamed of posing for the annual issue, now is your chance to throw your hat in the ring. And for those who need that extra confidence boost to click “submit” on that application, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Achieng Agutu has your back.
Below, the model and digital content creator, who is known as the “tantalizing confidence queen,” shares her top Swim Search tips in the hopes of inspiring potential applicants.
Don’t let fear hold you back
Almost a year ago, Agutu posed for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai. Since then, she’s attended brand launch events in New York and Florida and strutted the Miami Swim Week runway with SI Swimsuit.
“It was the most beautiful, affirming, life-changing experience of my life and I’m just so grateful that that is something that I can experience in this lifetime—and to that, I tell you if not now, then when?” she says. “It’s your time to shine now. Don’t let fear or self-doubt hold you back ... so baby, apply right now.”
The time is now
Agutu shares that she waited so long to apply for the Swim Search, waiting for every single thing in her life to align. She is adamant that rather than waiting for “the perfect body” or “the perfect life” to present itself, the time is now.
“You have the talent, the charisma, the passion, the determination to succeed,” Agutu states. “So why not you?”
Just do it
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie reminds women that they are worthy, capable and powerful, and that if the Swim Search is something they’re interested in, they should take a chance on themselves and simply apply.
“Take the leap of faith, take the risk, you do not know what this life, what this world, the universe has to give you yet,” Agutu urges. “So just do it. Do it afraid, do it happy, do it nervous, do it anxious, do it absolutely excited, just do it.”