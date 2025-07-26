Move Over, Fantastic Four: The SI Swimsuit Models Who’ve Appeared in Superhero Movies
On the heels of HBO’s The Penguin, 2025 has been an impressive year for superhero content. From Superman to the newly released The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we’re seeing a resurgence of critically acclaimed comic book adaptations when it seemed the genre might be getting too oversaturated. But let’s face it, superheroes will never not be popular—and these six SI Swimsuit models would have to agree.
Over the past decades, SI Swimsuit models have acted in some of our favorite superhero movies, even if you hadn’t realized it. Starting with a performance just from this summer, get to know these fantastic ladies.
Sara Sampaio
Model-turned-actress Sara Sampaio starred in this year’s Superman, in which she played Eve Teschmacher. Previously, the Portugal native acted in shows like Billions and movies such as At Midnight.
Sampaio made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2014 with a photo shoot at the Jersey Shore—for which she was awarded the title of Rookie of the Year—and followed that up the following year with a Route 66 shoot. She has worked for big-name brands including Victoria’s Secret.
Penny Lane
2023 SI Swim Search co-winner Penny Lane is on her way to becoming a brand staple, making her debut in the 2024 issue with a shoot in Portugal and returning this year with a shoot in Switzerland. A certified holistic health coach, model and actress, the England native landed a part in Justice League (2017) as Lex Luthor’s guard.
Rebecca Romijn
Eight-time SI Swimsuit model Rebecca Romijn is well known for her work in movies and TV, most notably playing Mystique in the original X-Men film trilogy (2000-2006). Alongside Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart and other superhero legends, her performance as the iconic mutant is an unforgettable moment in pop culture history. She also plays the character Number One in the Star Trek TV franchise, including the now-airing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
And the X-Men series isn’t the only time Romijn’s played a comic book character; she also voiced Lois Lane for multiple animated DC movies.
Elle Macpherson
Australian supermodel and actress Elle Macpherson is a five-time SI Swimsuit cover model, having posed for the magazine a total of 11 times dating back to 1985. In addition to roles in popular titles like Friends, she played the role of Julie Madison in Batman & Robin (1997), getting to act alongside George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman and, coincidentally, another SI Swimsuit model.
Vendela Kirsebom
Yup, that’s right, Vendela Kirsebom also acted in Batman & Robin! The Norwegian-Swedish model and actress played the role of Nora Fries in Joel Schumacher’s DC movie. The nine-time SI Swimsuit model, who dominated the magazine in the ‘90s, also appeared in The Parent Trap and Model Behavior. She made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 1992 and appeared in the 50th anniversary “Legends” feature in 2014.
In 2023, Kirsebom reunited with the brand, walking the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami, Fla.
Bonus: Kathy Ireland
And while model, actress and entrepreneur Kathy Ireland hasn’t acted in a superhero movie, we’re including her on the list because she has acted in a superhero show. The SI Swimsuit Legend, who has posed for a whopping 16 shoots with the brand, voiced the character Ogress in The Incredible Hulk from 1996 to 1997. In the ‘90s, she also appeared in Boy Meets World, Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and other beloved titles.
The successful businesswoman last appeared in SI Swimsuit in 2014 as part of the 50th anniversary “Legends” feature.