Before Starring in ‘Superman,’ Sara Sampaio Made an Epic Debut With SI Swimsuit
Earlier this month, the DC Studio’s film Superman brought fans of the classic superhero to theaters around the world. And for longtime readers of SI Swimsuit who have seen the film—which currently holds an 83% score score on Rotten Tomatoes—you may have noticed a familiar face.
Starring as Eve Teschmacher—the love interest of Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor—is Sara Sampaio. The Portugal native is a two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made back-to-back appearances in the fold in 2014 and 2015.
For her rookie campaign in the magazine, the model turned actress traveled to the Jersey Shore for a classic seaside shoot that won her Rookie of the Year honors. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite snapshots from this gorgeous East Coast shoot.
Sampaio’s journey into modeling was first propelled by a surprising opportunity.
“When I was 16, I won this contest in Portugal, and I got signed with my agency there, and then I started modeling,” she shared on set. “It’s something that kind of happened by accident.”
For her rookie shoot, she joined fellow first-timer Gigi Hadid and sophomore star Hannah Jeter as the trio adventured along the East Coast. With a vintage car, a surfboard and a quad bike as props, Sampaio played in the sand and gushed with excitement.
“I couldn’t believe it,” the model said when she learned of her first feature in the fold, calling the brand “iconic” and the opportunity “a dream.”
Following her ROTY milestone, Sampaio made a consecutive appearance in the pages of the magazine when she joined Hannah Ferguson, Ariel Meredith and Ashley Smith for a trip down Route 66 in 2015.
And while her career may have started as a model, seeing herself on the big screen has always been a goal for Sampaio.
“I’ve always wanted to be an actor,” Sampaio told V Magazine earlier this month. “Modeling is about capturing a whole story in one single frame, which can be really difficult. In acting, you get to build the moment and the story.”
And in Superman, capturing Teschmacher’s story authentically is exactly what she did.
“As an actor, it’s been the most wonderful opportunity. I’m just extremely grateful I get to be a part of it,” Sampaio continued. “The fandom is very passionate because they care, and Superman means a lot to them. I hope I make them proud and that they’ll love my interpretation of Eve.”