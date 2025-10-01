SI Swimsuit Partners With Hard Rock International for 26th Annual PINKTOBER Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
Today, we are proud to announce SI Swimsuit is partnering with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Brand stars Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English star in the exclusive retail collection, modeling exclusive merchandise, including pins, T-shirts, hoodies and more.
SI Swimsuit models share their ‘why’
Each of the three women have a personal connection to breast cancer, as the disease has touched their lives in one way or another. While Sanders’s beloved Aunt Barbara is a breast cancer survivor, Williams English watched her mother-in-law battle the disease several years ago. Meanwhile, Williams, an SI Swimsuit legend, has been a pillar of support for three of her girlfriends who were diagnosed with breast cancer within nine months of one another.
“When this came up, my heart, you know, leaped out of my chest, and I couldn’t believe that these two incredible brands were coming together to help spread this message and tell this story,” Williams says. “It was so closely related to what I was actually going through as a support system for my friends, as a woman, for women’s health, and it’s everything. It’s pretty incredible.”
Shop the PINKTOBER collection
As 13% of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime in the U.S., through their participation in this year’s PINKTOBER campaign, Williams, Sanders and Williams English hope to remind women that early detection saves lives.
“You are not alone. We can stick together through this,” Williams English offers to breast cancer patients and survivors alike. “There is unity and strength in numbers.”
A portion of proceeds from the SI Swimsuit x Hard Rock International PINKTOBER campaign will benefit the Hard Rock Heals Foundation® and its breast cancer research initiatives. Within the past five years to date, the foundation has raised over $23 million for breast cancer research. Shop the PINKTOBER collection, which is also available in Hard Rock Hotel Rock Shops, here.
SI Swimsuit’s continued Breast Cancer Awareness Month coverage
In addition to partnering with Hard Rock International on the PINKTOBER campaign, SI Swimsuit will continue to bring you resources and impactful stories from brand stars, subject matter experts and more throughout the month. To keep up to date with our regular coverage, click here.