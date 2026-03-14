Camille Kostek’s Winter Wonderland ’Fit Has Us Reminiscing on Her SI Swimsuit Shoot in Switzerland

Camille Kostek’s personal sense of style is absolute goals, whether the model is frolicking in the snow and showcasing her model-off-duty aesthetic or posing in front of the lens in a string bikini.

Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots in a furry white APPARIS coat, a cream-colored sweater, light-wash Levi’s and YSL accessories. And while we can’t help but fawn over her outfit, the snowy surroundings also instantly bring us back to Kostek’s 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Switzerland.

Kostek is never one to shy away from a challenge, and the 34-year-old Connecticut native did just that with her feature in last year’s magazine. It was the first time the model ventured away from warmer weather to embrace a photo shoot in a chilly location for the franchise, and Kostek brought her trademark professionalism to bear while on set.

“Take me to the mountains, take me to the snow. I want the challenge,” she has said of her outlook on posing in Saas-Fee in the Swiss Alps. “It was amazing. It was 10 degrees, 12,000 feet up ... It took like eight different gondolas. You felt the altitude in your stomach, but when you’re in the zone, anything for the shot. Total adrenaline.”

We weren’t the only ones taken with Kostek’s latest display of winter fashion, as plenty of followers chimed into the comments section with positive feedback.

“Breathtaking as always Camille 😍😍😍,” one fan gushed.

“A Pinterest board come to life!! 😎🌞💯🔥💙🩵✨❄️,” someone else noted.

“Modern snow Queen 🩵🤍,” another user wrote.

Over her years with SI Swimsuit, Kostek has jetted around the world for her work with the annual magazine, but up until stepping in front of the lens for the 2025 issue, she found herself in primarily tropical climates. After co-winning the brand’s open casting call in 2018, Kostek landed the cover of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie following her photo shoot in Australia. Since then, she’s traveled to the Dominican Republic (twice!), Hollywood, Fla., (yet again on more than one occasion), St. Croix and Portugal for her features.

The SI Swimsuit legend, who earned her iconic status in 2024, made posing in both swimwear and outerwear at once look natural, and her resulting photos from Switzerland are definitely worth revisiting. In honor of Kostek’s recent Instagram post, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snowy pics from her photo shoot in the Swiss Alps.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Ski suit by Goldbergh. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit and hat by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Et Ochs. Boots by INUIKII. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated