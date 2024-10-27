Sofia Vergara Shares Stunning Throwback to Swimsuit Model Days
Colombian actress Sofia Vergara is winning this week‘s throwback Thursday. The Modern Family alumnus and The Knights of Prosperity star turned up the heat with a new Instagram post, pulling a stunning, mesmerizing bikini pic from the archives of her modeling days.
She donned a super stylist neon green two-piece with an adjustable triangle top and barely-there cheeky bottoms. Both pieces featured brown O-ring details all over and the thinnest spaghetti straps. The 52-year-old posed on the beach, hugging a large tree and served a fierce smolder to the camera. The pic was taken in the '90s from Vergara’s modeling days before she made it big in the film and television industry.
Her sultry glam was super bronzed and smokey, featuring a flawless, luminous base, terracotta blush, feathered bold brows and a glossy peachy-brown lip, an early 2000s signature look. Her long honey-blonde locks were voluminous and smooth, cascading around her neck and back. The America‘s Got Talent and former Germany’s Next Top Model judge flaunted her super slim, sculpted figure, tiny waist and tan lines.
“#tbt Miami🌴,” the Toty beauty brand founder captioned the Oct. 24 pic.
“Gorgeous girl !!! 😍😍😍😍,” A.Sérgio Meyrelles commented.
“I remember seeing these in the 90s thinking wow, this is the most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan gushed.
Vergara, who is a three-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner, was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her lead in the Netflix miniseries Griselda this year. The six-episode show is a biographical crime drama series following Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombia drug lord, including her rise in Miami and her pursuit of wealth and power.
The show was released on Jan. 25 and spent six consecutive weeks on the streaming platform’s Top 10. The emotional, dramatic story hits close to home for the actress, whose older brother Rafael was murdered by a Colombian cartel in 1996.
“There were many similarities with [Griselda] that I felt that I connected [to]. I lived in Colombia during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s when the narco traffic was crazy. My brother died in that era. So, I kind of like had a lot of things, you know, I don’t want to say I had things in common, but I have to,” she candidly shared, adding that the intense role impacted her. “So, it was a lot, it was a lot of stress and a lot of work that I had to do behind the scenes. And I think by episode five, I totally became a monster and Griselda did too.”