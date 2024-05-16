Kate Upton’s Trainer Shares How the Supermodel Prepared for Her 2024 SI Swim Cover Photo Shoot
Ben Bruno has been working with supermodel Kate Upton for years, and the trainer is sharing all his secrets. He created the perfect, sustainable workout routine for the four-time SI Swimsuit cover girl to prepare for her 2024 photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico. The mom of one, who shares her daughter Genevieve with her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander, looked super sculpted and fit posing on the beach and it’s all thanks to Bruno’s regimen, paired with balanced, nutritious meals and an appropriate amount of rest.
“Big congrats to @kateupton for her appearance on this year’s cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition! She obviously killed it, but what I appreciate most about Kate is that she does things the right way. Models face tremendous pressure, but in the nine years we’ve worked together, Kate has always been great about training and eating in a way that’s both safe and sustainable,” the Los Angeles resident wrote on Instagram, applauding and complimenting the 31-year-old. “Training wise, she pushes herself very hard, but she’s also great about listening to her body and not overdoing it. She likes to lift heavy weights (hates anything over 6 reps haha) and that’s what we do most of the time, but we also do some cardio 2-3 times a week, either after strength workouts or on separate days. The cardio is a mix of higher intensity intervals and lower intensity steady state work.”
He added that the Michigan native doesn’t implement any heavy diets or deprive herself. She simply loads her meals with protein, fruits, vegetables and healthy carbs.
“Consistency is the name of the game, and Kate is the model of that. She sets an amazing example for women to follow, and I’m so grateful for all that she’s done to promote strength training for women,” he continued. “Show her some love, and if you’re a woman or a trainer who works with women, please share this video because it’s a great message for people to see ❤️.”
Bruno included Upton’s epic SI Swimsuit cover snap, followed by a montage of several snippets of her working out over the past several months. On screen, he noted that she did full-body strength training three to four times a week, with each workout lasting about 45 minutes, including a mix of legs, upper-body and core work. In addition, the Vosa Spirits co-owner does cardio two to three times a week and also takes one or two rest days.