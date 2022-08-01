16 summer wardrobe must-haves to help beat the heat

Cue the sweltering heat, unbearable humidity, and blazing sun. Summer is in full swing, and there’s no better time to make sure your wardrobe is stocked with pieces that are both practical and stylish — because if summer fashion is supposed to be anything, it’s meant to be fun.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up pieces for both women and men that aren’t just warm-weather friendly, but they’re well equipped to keep you cool, breezy and comfortable all summer long. And yep, we thought of everything from a sweat-wicking dress to the perfect cabana shirt.

Lava Naomi Workout Dress ($61.60, originally $88; girlfriend.com)

Perhaps the best wardrobe item to have on hand for super hot weather or workouts are dresses designed to perform against sweat and activity while making you look cute. One of our favorite versions is this option from Girlfriend, which is made from the brand’s FLOAT fabric. It’s not only soft, sweat-wicking, and lightweight, but it boasts UPF 50+. The dress also features adjustable back straps, a built-in unitard with bust support, and mesh side pockets on the inner shorts.

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials Sandal (starting at $34.95; amazon.com)

The ultimate summer sandal, these waterproof, ultra-lightweight Birkenstocks are truly the only shoe you’ll need all season. They’re incredibly comfortable, perfect for any events or activities taking place near water, and great for longer walks. The only issue we have with them? That it’s almost too hard to choose just one color.

Santorini Dress ($150; revolve.com)

This eye-catching dress is flowy and easy to throw on, while still having a ton of gorgeous details Iike a keyhole opening, elastic cut out details, and of course, an elegant white that will fit any occasion.

Effortless 7" Short ($98; aritzia.com)

If you’re hoping to dress your tops up and are looking for a stylish short, this pleated and high-waisted option – made from a Japanese drapey crepe fabric – is flattering and super versatile. It’s available in a ton of colors, two additional lengths (a 3” and 5” version) and different fabrics like linen or vegan leather.

Lesina Wrap Dress ($128; bandier.com)

A stunning option for more dressy occasions, this wrap dress is made from a luxurious sweat-wicking compression material that’s super flattering on all body types. The fabric is soft and super comfortable — it almost feels like athleisure — while the stylish design and cross-over straps (which can be worn in various ways) gives the piece a very formal feel. Perfect for beach weddings, resort vacations, or a summer evening date.

Packable Hat ($150; revolve.com)

Sun hats are the perfect warm weather accessory, and they’ll help protect your skin and eyes from some of the less desirable parts of direct sunlight. This cute option is made from a flexible straw material, so you can pack it up in a beach bag or suitcase without worrying that it’ll lose its shape during transit.

Alo Airbrush Real Bra Tank ($72; aloyoga.com)

For those really hot days, wearing athletic clothing can be the way to go. It is, of course, designed to keep you cool and comfy no matter how much you sweat. This sports bra-tank hybrid is made in Alo’s Airbrush fabric (which is absurdly soft) and has a flattering v-neck, racerback silhouette. Pair it with sportier bottoms for a cute matching moment, or something more dressy like a silk midi skirt and strappy sandals for a chic summer look.

The Corvo Button Up ($115; andieswim.com)

A good cover-up is absolutely a summertime essential, and this linen option from beloved swimwear brand Andie is one of our favorites. The classic cut is simple yet elegant, and can easily be worn with swimwear or as a cute top.

Flowy dresses are the ultimate hack to looking good and staying comfortable in hot weather. This sleeveless, midi-length style is the perfect option for everyday activities (just pair with white sneakers and a tote bag) and more dressy occasions alike (add some heeled sandals and an over-the-shoulder purse).

The Staycation Short ($95; ayr.com)

For when you wish you could just wear your pajama shorts out, these adorable elastic shorts are just a little more outdoors-appropriate. A truly perfect option for day trips, running errands, or an outdoors picnic. We’d recommend pairing them with the matching top for a gram-worthy summer fit.

Everlane Performance Chino ($52, originally $88; everlane.com)

Chinos are the ultimate summer pant staple, and this option boasts a ton of impressive features at a great price. They’re not too structured or “crinkly” as the brand describes -- rather, they have all the features of a classic technical performance pant. They’re sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and designed to have a four-way stretch – all without sacrificing the clean, classic look of traditional chinos.

Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Noval Shirt ($89, originally $99; untuckit.com)

Untuckit’s wrinkle-resistant shirts are some of the most summer-friendly button downs available. The lightweight yet substantial material used is super breathable and comfortable to wear in warmer temperatures. And the fact that it’s wrinkle-resistant makes it a perfect option for any travel plans and packing — no iron or steamer needed.

Riviera Cabana Shirt ($55, originally $79; bonobos.com)

Wardrobe staples are all about versatility, which epitomizes this fun cabana shirt. While the print is fun, colorful, and perfectly summer-appropriate, you can still wear it in various ways — unbuttoned with swim trunks, buttoned with khaki shorts, or layered over a white tee — the options are endless to either dress it up or just throw it on.

Foundation Short Sleeve Henley Three-Pack ($55, originally $66; freshcleantees.com)

T-shirts are a must have in every wardrobe, but plain tees can tend to look a little grubby. These short-sleeve henleys are just as comfortable (if not more) than your standard t-shirt, while the flattering cut and style makes for a much more polished look. Plus, the material — a proprietary cotton-poly fabric — is incredibly soft. Date-night approved.

Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Oxford ($88; lululemon.com)

When it comes to shorts, you’ll want to be sure you have a more tailored pair on hand — since shorts can often look too casual for nicer events or even a laid back work setting. This chino-like style is super versatile, and features secure pockets in addition to a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric that is also quick-drying.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts ($48, originally $60; abercrombie.com)

Linen is the perfect summer fabric as it’s lightweight, breathable, and effortless. These pull-on shorts are a super easy yet still stylish option for those more casual days.

